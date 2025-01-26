BREAKING: Maryland men's basketball gets another massive road win
After going 0-4 on the road to start the season -- losing all four games by a combined 17 points -- the Terrapins got a massive win against Illinois on the road. Maryland backed that win up on Sunday after landing another signature win on the road against Indiana.
Maryland found itself up one at halftime. The Terps led 38-37 after the first 20 minutes, but the Hoosiers wouldn't be denied. After Maryland was leading most of the second half, Indiana stormed back by hitting a few 3s to give the Hoosiers a 75-70 lead with just over three minutes left in the game. But as time was ticking off, Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie found Rodney Rice for a 3 with seven seconds left on the clock. The Hoosiers wouldn't connect on their final possession and the Terrapins would walk out with a 79-78 win.
Rice led the way with 23 points as he shot 8-of-13 from the floor and a career-high 5-for-7 from three-point land. It was his third game this season, leading Maryland in scoring. Rice was one of three Terps to knock down three or more 3-pointers. They drilled 12 overall as a team, the seventh time this season they made 10 or more in a game this season.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 18 points and nine assists. The point guard also has three straight games with 15 or more points and five or more assists.
Julian Reese scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, earning his 31st career double-double and ninth this season. He has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games. Since 1996-97, Reese has had the third-most double-doubles of any Terp in program history. Overall, he ranks eighth in program history in double-doubles. The senior big man also blocked two shots and forced a steal.
Maryland now finds itself at 16-5 on the year and sitting at 6-4 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are now 3.5 games behind Michigan State in the conference.
