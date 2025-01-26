All terrapins

Maryland Football: Elite 5-star prospect reaffirms commitment to Terrapins

Chris Breiler

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

It would seem that the Terrapins received some great news on the recruiting trail Saturday night, as 2026 five-star EDGE Zion Elee reaffirmed his commitment to Maryland. In a post shared to his Twitter/X account, Elee indicated that he was still going to take recruiting visits and enjoy the process, but that he was still committed to being a Terp.

"I'm enjoying the process like everyone else," Elee wrote. He ended the tweet with #STILLCOMMITTED and a turtle emoji.

Zion Elee
Zion Elee on Twitter/X / Zion Elee

It's worth noting that the tweet has since been deleted.

Elee committed to the Terrapins back on Dec. 7, 2024, but that hasn't stopped some of the top programs from around the country in their pursuit of the elite prospect. In recent days, Elee took a visit to Auburn and received an offer from LSU. He also made it clear that he'd like to get down to Tuscaloosa to check out the Crimson Tide. As of this writing, Elee currently holds 35 offers from some of the top programs in the country - including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State.

And while it's not idea to have your prized commit visiting other programs that are trying to convince him to flip, the reality is that taking these visits are one of the best parts about being a highly rated recruit. Elee should absolutely take advantage of his success and fully enjoy everything that the recruiting process has to offer.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football