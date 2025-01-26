Maryland Football: Elite 5-star prospect reaffirms commitment to Terrapins
It would seem that the Terrapins received some great news on the recruiting trail Saturday night, as 2026 five-star EDGE Zion Elee reaffirmed his commitment to Maryland. In a post shared to his Twitter/X account, Elee indicated that he was still going to take recruiting visits and enjoy the process, but that he was still committed to being a Terp.
"I'm enjoying the process like everyone else," Elee wrote. He ended the tweet with #STILLCOMMITTED and a turtle emoji.
It's worth noting that the tweet has since been deleted.
Elee committed to the Terrapins back on Dec. 7, 2024, but that hasn't stopped some of the top programs from around the country in their pursuit of the elite prospect. In recent days, Elee took a visit to Auburn and received an offer from LSU. He also made it clear that he'd like to get down to Tuscaloosa to check out the Crimson Tide. As of this writing, Elee currently holds 35 offers from some of the top programs in the country - including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State.
And while it's not idea to have your prized commit visiting other programs that are trying to convince him to flip, the reality is that taking these visits are one of the best parts about being a highly rated recruit. Elee should absolutely take advantage of his success and fully enjoy everything that the recruiting process has to offer.
