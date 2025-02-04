Maryland Basketball rises to No. 3 in latest power rankings
Not only did the Terrapins make a big jump into the latest AP Top 25 rankings, Maryland also made a big jump in the latest Big Ten power rankings from Andy Katz. Following an impressive stretch where the Terrapins have won six of the last seven contests, Katz has Maryland sitting at No. 3 in his first power rankings of February - trailing only Michigan State (No. 1) and Purdue (No. 2).
After a week off following their last victory against No. 17 Wisconsin at the Xfinity Center, the Terrapins will return to the court on Thursday, Feb. 6 for a road matchup with Ohio State. That game is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET on FS1.
Here's a quick look at the remaining regular season schedule:
- Thursday, Feb 6 - at Ohio State (FS1)
- Sunday, Feb 9 - Rutgers (BTN)
- Thursday, Feb 13 - at Nebraska (BTN)
- Sunday, Feb 16 - Iowa (FS1)
- Thursday, Feb 20 - USC (FS1)
- Wednesday, Feb 26 - No. 9 Michigan State (BTN)
- Saturday, March 1 - at Penn State (BTN)
- Wednesday, March 5 - at No. 24 Michigan (BTN)
- Saturday, March 8 - Northwestern (Peacock)
Obviously no win will come easy in a loaded Big Ten conference, particularly when playing on the road. But the Terrapins are quickly developing a winning formula in each contest, and the starting unit of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, Julian Reese, and Derik Queen is one of the best in all of college basketball. With plenty of winnable games still remaining on the regular season schedule, the Terps are well-positioned to make an impressive run in March.
