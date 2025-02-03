Maryland Basketball: One Terrapin listed on most 'impactful' transfer list
Maryland men's basketball is playing as well as anyone out there right now. The Terrapins are winners of four in a row and have dominant wins over Illinois on the road and Wisconsin at home. Maryland as beat Nebraska and Indiana -- on the road -- in that stretch.
The Terrapins are playing well for several reasons. Maryland isn't turning the ball over at an alarming rate, the Terps are shooting well, and Maryland is getting consistent play out of its starting five. Any one of the starters can turn it on during any game. That includes former Belmont transfer, Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
The former Belmont star is having a fantastic first year with Maryland. According to CBS Sports, he is one of the most impactful transfers this season.
"Gillespie is on a tear halfway through Big Ten play, averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals against league opponents. Gillespie is shooting 43.9% from 3-point range during that stretch and has helped the Terrapins to a 6-4 conference mark. Over Maryland's current three-game winning streak, he's averaged 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals while contributing the sort of gluey grit the Terps will need to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid."
The guard is second on the team averaging 14.6 points and leads the team with 4.7 assists per game. Gillespie is also shooting the lights out of the ball averaging over 41% from deep. The Terrapins have a real shot to make some noise come March with Gillespie running the show.
