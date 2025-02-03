Maryland Football predicted to land elite 2025 recruit with National Signing Day looming
Following a weekend visit with Maryland, the Terrapins appear to be leading the way for four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis. The former Ohio State commit is now being predicted to land with Maryland, per On3's Steve Wiltfong, who put in an expert prediction on Monday morning. If Mathis doesn't make a decision sooner, he will decide on National Signing Day which is on Wednesday.
Mathis de-committed from Ohio State back in November. The Terrapins were battling with UCLA, Michigan, and Florida State for land Mathis. But the four-star canceled both visits to UCLA and Michigan which likely meant he was down to both FSU and the Terps. From most accounts, the Seminoles were the team to beat to land Mathis, but following his latest visit to College Park, Mathis is now leaning toward the Terps.
According to the Composite, the 6-6, 225-pound Philadelphia (PA) product is listed as the No. 114 overall prospect and the No. 12 Edge prospect in the '25 cycle. Maryland already has the top Edge rusher committed in the 2026 cycle after landing five-star Zion Elee who Mike Locksley and Co. hope to retain.
Maryland already had a borderline top-25 class and if it can seal the deal for Mathis, the Terrapins will continue to jump up the rankings.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- CBB analyst praises Maryland: 'This Maryland team is dangerous because they beat you in multiple ways'