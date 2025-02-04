Maryland Football: Elite 2025 recruit set to announce on Wednesday
Not long after his visit to College Park over the weekend, four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis received a prediction to land with the Terrapins. The prediction came via On3's Steve Wiltfong, and the belief is that Mathis will sign with Maryland when he makes his announcement on National Signing Day this week (Wednesday).
Mathis committed to Ohio State back on Jan. 10, 2024, but he ultimately decommitted back on Nov. 18 and it now looks like Florida State and Maryland are leading in his recruitment. It seemed like Florida State was leading the race for Mathis early on, but it appears that his visit to College Park went well enough to warrant an expert prediction from Wiltfong.
According to composite rankings, Mathis is the No. 114 overall prospect and the No. 12 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting class. If Mathis does end up committing to Maryland on Wednesday, it will likely push Mike Locksley's 2025 class into the Top 25 nationally.
Here's the scouting report on Mathis, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins
S"tand-up pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a game-wrecker in the coming years if he can match his technique and effort up with his elite physical features. Weight has fluctuated throughout prep career, but body is more than likely to undergo a major transformation at some point down the line as his lean 6-foot-6 frame is believed to be equipped with 35-inch arms and a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Frequently finds ways to use the additional length to his advantage as he rips and slides around the corner before trying to drag down quarterbacks. Can build some speed as plays progress, but must improve snap anticipation and find more urgency on a snap-to-snap basis. Has to also figure out how to utilize power, especially when tasked with holding the edge. Attacked primarily from a two-point stance as a senior, but also got some reps with his hand in the dirt. Might be able to eventually operate from more of an interior posting, but in-person evaluation at the Under Armour All-America Game suggests that his ceiling is likely highest as a wide 9 and a sub-package rusher. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that is destined for a developmental semester or two as he gets the body right and adjusts to the college game. Measurements will always be attractive to NFL evaluators and stock could climb if he keeps evolving as a player."
