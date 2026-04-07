Maryland Basketball's Offseason Begins as First Terp Enters Transfer Portal

Maryland’s first offseason move has occurred, as freshman wing Jaziah Harper has entered the transfer portal, becoming the Terps’ initial departure of the cycle. Harper’s decision officially signals roster changes in College Park as it begins shaping next year’s team.

Maryland landed Harper on June 20, 2025, when he officially signed with the Terrapins as an 84‑rated prospect in the 247Sports system. The 6-foot-plus swingman arrived as an intriguing developmental piece, ranked No. 88 nationally among small forwards and No. 13 in Indiana. His blend of length, athletic upside, and positional versatility made him a forward‑looking addition for Buzz Williams' roster, viewed as a player who could grow into a meaningful contributor over time.

In his first season at Maryland during the 2025–26 campaign, Harper redshirted and did not appear in any games, spending the year developing within the program and adjusting to the college level.

Before arriving in College Park, Harper wrapped up his prep career at Bosco Institute, where he emerged as a versatile 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan and a growing national profile. He chose Maryland over Indiana and drew additional interest from Wisconsin, Clemson, Baylor, and Michigan, showcasing his appeal across multiple high‑major programs. Harper averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 52 percent from the field and 37 percent from three, underscoring the blend of length, skill, and two‑way upside that made him a priority for the Terps.

He was quickly joined in the portal by fellow redshirt freshman Nick Blake, giving Maryland an early pair of departures as the Terps’ offseason roster movement began to take shape.

The Terps saw their first two departures of the offseason April 7 in redshirt freshmen Jaziah Harper and Nick Blake https://t.co/1drP0BJ46o — Terrapin Times (@MDTerrapinTimes) April 7, 2026

As a prospect, Nick Blake arrived at Maryland with a solid recruiting pedigree, rated an 89 overall by 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 39 small forward nationally out of Nevada. His blend of perimeter shooting, length, and developmental upside made him a noteworthy addition to the Terps’ 2025 class, carrying the kind of long‑term potential that programs value in modern wing play.

During the 2025–26 season, Blake redshirted at Maryland and did not see game action, using the year to develop physically and adjust to the college game. Before arriving in College Park, the son of legendary Terp Steve Blake built his reputation at Olympia High School in Orlando, where he averaged 10.8 points per game as the team’s primary three‑point threat.

Across 28 games, he knocked down 76 of 198 attempts from beyond the arc, with nearly 76 percent of his total shots coming from deep, while adding 2.6 rebounds per contest. His combination of shooting volume, perimeter confidence, and academic excellence earned him Academic All‑State honors from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association.

Maryland’s early offseason took a sharp turn with the departures of Harper and Blake, two redshirt freshmen who represented developmental investments for Williams' staff. While neither logged game action this past season, both were long‑term pieces whose growth was expected to unfold over multiple years. Losing them doesn’t immediately impact the Terps’ on‑court production, but it does thin out the program’s young wing depth and removes two players who were recruited to eventually fill rotational roles.

Harper’s exit is notable because of his physical tools and upside. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, he projected as the kind of modern, switchable wing Maryland has been trying to stockpile. His departure leaves the Terps with fewer developmental options at the three and four spots, especially as the staff works to reshape the roster with more length and athleticism.

6’7/200lb (7ft wingspan)Wing Jaziah Harper had a great redshirt year @ Maryland for one of the best development guys in the business,Coach Buzz Williams.He & his staff did an amazing job putting Jaziah @ another level.Can’t wait to see this guy as a freshman next season!

BoscoFam pic.twitter.com/g4XjxBBmZ9 — Bosco Institute (@DonBoscoHoops) April 4, 2026

Blake’s decision adds another layer, as his elite three‑point volume in high school made him a potential future floor‑spacer, something Maryland has lacked in recent seasons. Even if he was a long-term project, losing a shooter with a pedigree creates another hole to fill.

From a roster‑building standpoint, the departures open up additional scholarships and accelerate Maryland’s need to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Williams and his staff now have more flexibility, but also more pressure, to land experienced wings who can contribute immediately.

In the broader picture, the early movement underscores the volatility of modern roster construction. Maryland isn’t losing established rotation players, but the program must now replace two prospects it had hoped to develop internally. How effectively the staff uses these newly opened spots, and how quickly they can bring in impact transfers, will shape the trajectory of the 2026–27 roster.

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