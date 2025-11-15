Maryland Guts Out a Tough Win over Marquette
Maryland defeated Marquette 89-82 in a tough road victory at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday afternoon, improving to 3-1 on the early part of the season. Guard David Coit led the way for the Terrapins behind a season-high 19-point performance.
Coit shot 6-of-13 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out five assists, and one steal. Coit sank three of his four threes in the opening five minutes that saw the Terps start a perfect 4-4 from the three-point line.
The hot start helped the Terps jump out to a nine-point lead at around the 15-minute mark of the first half. At one point, Maryland even increased its lead to 11; however, Marquette's (3-2) Zaide Lowery and Chase Ross helped spark a comeback that saw the Golden Eagles take a 37-35 lead at the 2:54 mark.
A couple of trips to the free-throw lines for the Terps eventually saw things tied up 42-42 at the half.
Pharrel Payne was huge for the Terps' offense in the first half, scoring nine points on perfect shooting.
Payne left the game early in the second half due to injury, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting in 17 minutes of playing time.
Trailing 64-60 after Caedin Hamilton hit a pair of free throws at the 10:32 mark in the second half, Maryland proceeded to go on a 12-0 scoring run over the next two-and-a-half minutes to take a 72-64 lead.
A couple of key late buckets by Isaiah Watts and guard Darius Adams helped the Terps pull away with the hard-fought victory.
Watts was second in scoring, with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, and 3-of-4 three-point shooting. Adams added 16 points on 5-of-10 overall shooting, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Switching to the Golden Eagles' side of things, Ross was the top scorer in the game with 31 points. Ross shot 10-of-19 from the field, hitting four threes, and made 7-of-8 free throw attempts. G
Gold added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Maryland Key Team Stats
- Maryland shot 56% from the field (29-55), and 36% from three (8-22).
- The Terps shot 23-of-27 at the free-throw line
- Maryland outscored Marquette 38-34 in the paint
- The Golden Eagles had 20 offensive rebounds, while the Terps only grabbed four
Familiar Team for Head Coach Buzz Williams
Terps head coach Williams faced off against the former team he coached from 2008 to 2014, leading them to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, several Sweet Sixteen appearances, and an Elite Eight appearance in the 2012-13 season.
