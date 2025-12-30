Maryland Quarter Century Team Features National Champs, MVPs, and a Big Ten Record Holder

As 2025 comes to a close, Maryland Athletics decided to take a trip back through the last quarter century of Terp sports (January 2001 through December 2025) to find the very best that have donned the state colors.

The field is pretty evenly split between the major sports, with three representatives from each of football, men's and women's basketball, and men's and women's lacrosse.

After releasing five names at a time, the final batch was unveiled on Monday. Here is the complete list in alphabetical order, along with some notable accomplishments for each player:

Audrey Barber, Gymnastics - All-American who holds Maryland's all-time scoring record

Dominic Berger, Track & Field - Three-Time All-American and Four-Time ACC Hurdles Champion; Program Indoor Hurdles Record Holder

Jared Bernhardt, Men's Lacrosse - 2017 NCAA National Champion; 2021 Tewaaraton Award and Most Outstanding Player Award Winner; Four-Time All-American; Program Points Leader

Hayley Brock, Women's Soccer - Most goals and points in program during 25-year stretch; Two-Time All-ACC

Anthony Cowan Jr., Men's Basketball - All-time program free-throw leader, second in career minutes and starts; also fifth in career points and assists

Taylor Cummings, Women's Lacrosse - Two-Time NCAA National Champion (2014 and 2015); only Three-Time Tewaaraton Award winner (2014-16) to date; program record holder in draw controls, points, and goals by a midfielder

Stefon Diggs, Football - Two-Time All-Conference (once in both the ACC and Big Ten); among program top 10 in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns

Juan Dixon, Men's Basketball - 2002 NCAA National Champion; all-time program leading scorer; All-American and Three-Time All-ACC

Jason Garey, Men's Soccer - Program leader in goals, points, and single-season points; Two-Time All-American and Two-Time All-ACC; 2005 ACC Player of the Year

E.J. Henderson, Football - Two-Time Consensus All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and All-ACC (2001 and 2002); 2002 College DPOTY; College Football Hall of Fame Inductee (2020)

Paula Infante, Field Hockey - Two-Time NCAA National Champion (2004 and 2005); Four-Time First Team All-American

Thea LaFond, Track & Field - First ever Maryland T&F alum to earn Olympic medal; Two-Time All-American; program record holder for outdoor triple jump

Crystal Langhorne, Women's Basketball - 2006 NCAA National Champion; 2008 ACC Player of the Year and Four-Time All-ACC; Three-Time All-American

Patrick Mullins, Men's Soccer - Two-Time National Player of the Year, First-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC, ACC Champion and ACC Championship MVP (2012 and 2013)

Katie O'Donnell, Field Hockey - 2008 and 2010 NCAA National Champion; program record in career points and goals; NCAA record in career assists

Matt Rambo, Men's Lacrosse - 2017 NCAA National Champion and Tewaaraton Award winner; Three-Time Big Ten Champion (2015-17)

Katie Schwarzmann, Women's Lacrosse - 2010 NCAA National Champion; Four-Time All-American; Two-Time Tewaaraton Award winner (2012 and 2013)

Matt Shaw, Baseball - 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Winner (Best College Shortstop), Big Ten Player of the Year, and Consensus First-Team All American

Taulia Tagovailoa, Football - All-Time Big Ten Passing Leader (11,256 yards); Two-Time All-Big Ten; program record holder for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and total offense.

Hudson Taylor, Wrestling - Two-Time ACC Wrestler of the Year and ACC Champion (2008 and 2010); Three-Time All-American; Four-Time All-ACC

Megan Taylor, Women's Lacrosse - Two-Time NCAA National Champion (2017 and 2019); 2019 Tewaaraton Award winner and National Player of the Year; Four-Time Big Ten Goaltender of the Year

Alyssa Thomas, Women's Basketball - Three-Time All-American and ACC Player of the Year (2012-2014); program leader in points, rebounds, field goals made, free throws made, and starts

Kristi Toliver, Women's Basketball - 2006 NCAA National Champion; 2009 ACC Player of the Year; program leader in career assists, three-point shooting percentage, three-pointers made, and free throw percentage

Greivis Vasquez, Men's Basketball - 2010 ACC Player of the Year, ACC Regular Season Champion, and All-American; Three-Time All-ACC

Logan Wisnauskas, Men's Lacrosse - 2022 NCAA National Champion; Three-Time All-American and All-Big Ten; program leader in career goals and points

It was a very successful 25 years for Maryland, and these selections show it. 12 of the student-athletes chosen were part of National Championship-winning teams, five were conference champions, and three took home individual titles in their college careers.

That leaves a high standard for the next 25 years of Terrapin athletes to uphold.

