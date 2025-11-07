Maryland hosts Georgetown in Home Opener Friday

24 years ago today, Maryland defeated Georgetown 76-66 in the Sweet 16. Gary Williams, who had been 0-6 in the Sweet 16 in his career, advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time.



Lonny Baxter: 26 Pts, 14 Reb

Juan Dixon: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Stl, 2 Blk

Tahj Holden: 10 Pts, 5 Reb