Maryland hosts Georgetown in Home Opener Friday
The Maryland men's basketball team hits the floor at Xfinity Center for the first time in the 2025 season on Friday evening against Big East opponents, the Georgetown Hoyas. It'll mark the first home game in the Buzz Williams era that the College Park faithful will see the new-look Terps in action.
Maryland (1-0) is fresh off a comfortable 83-61 season-opening victory against Coppin State in Baltimore on Monday evening.
The Hoyas (1-0) opened up their season on Monday with a double-digit victory as well, defeating Morgan State 87-70.
Maryland's energy on Monday was on full display, hitting a program record of 10 three-pointers, tying the most made in an opener since 2020 against Old Dominion.
Coach Williams saw the energy as he highlighted it in the postgame saying;
"I thought there was more continuity on both sides of the ball. I thought the energy was pure. I thought our execution of what we wanted to do on the court was more apparent."
Let's dissect game two of the Terps young season:
Familiar Foe
Despite both teams being in different conferences, Maryland and Georgetown are very familiar with each other. Both programs have met a total of 65 times since their first meeting in 1911, including a Sweet Sixteen matchup in 2001, when the Terps advanced to the Elite Eight, allowing legendary head coach Gary Williams to make his first trip that far.
The last meeting was held nearly 10 years ago. Back in November of 2016, the season was beginning with both teams 1-0. It was a close back-and-forth affair all game long, with neither team gaining real separation until, with under five minutes left, the Hoyas led 65-56. The Terps stormed back, outscoring the Hoyas 20-10, led by a 22-point performance from star point guard Melo Trimble, who also hit a pair of game-winning free throws to earn Maryland a 76-75 win.
Overall, Maryland leads 38-27 in the all-time meetings and has won 6 of the past 10 meetings.
Can Pharrell Payne Build Off Strong Debut?
Payne had a fantastic start to his Terps career, leading the way with a 21-point, six-rebound, and one-steal performance. Payne shot 6-of-8 from the field and was perfect on all nine of his free-throw attempts. The main thing that stood out to me was the physicality he played with, imposing his will inside the paint, whether he was matched up one-on-one or double-teamed. He was a force to be reckoned with.
He'll be facing off against a much bigger team with a lot of size from their backcourt and into their front court. The Hoyas have two seven-footers in the centers, Vince Iwuchukwu and Julius Halaifonua, who will mind the paint.
Familiar Face Returns To College Park
Maryland fans will recognize a familiar face on the Georgetown team in guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. Harris-Smith was a part of the Kevin Willard era in College Park, playing from 2023 to 2024 before transferring to D.C. in the offseason. He was looking to earn a bigger role somewhere else that he didn't get a chance to do in his final season with the Terps.
Harris Smith, in two seasons with the Terps, averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and shot 38% from the field.
Game Details
When: Nov 8
Where: Xfinity Center at College Park, Maryland
Time: 6 p.m.
How To Watch: FS1
