Maryland joins Georgetown, Purdue, and Marquette in recruiting battle for elite 2028 prospect

Maryland basketball’s pursuit of elite local area recruits is a never-ending task, as 2028 elite shooting guard Xavier Skipworth will be making an unofficial visit to College Park Friday.
Skipworth (6-foot-5) goes to the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. The rising sophomore, who was ranked the top-ranked player in the state of Maryland and was ranked the No. 14 player in the Class of 2028 by ESPN, was offered by Maryland in June.
At the Nike E15 camp that took place earlier this month, he averaged 12.6 points per 12.1 possessions, which graded his efficiency rating at 1.05 points per possession while playing for Team Takeover at the EYBL Peach Jam. He had a proficient performance in the finals with 14 points, three rebounds, and two stocks (steals plus blocks) in 30 minutes in a loss to the Georgia Stars.
Mike O (X: @coolguy551) had this report talking about Skipworth when he was making his analysis, watching this performance.
“Xavier Skipworth delivered an impressive two-way performance in the Peach Jam Finals. Offensively, his advanced ball-handling, counters, and contested jumpers showcased high self-creation potential and offensive IQ. His physical attributes, footwork, and savvy fakes further enhanced his attacking game. Defensively, he was disruptive, displaying good lateral quickness and defensive positioning, which forced the opposition to take some tough shots on multiple possessions. His sharp off-ball instincts, including a steal and block, rounded out his strong showing.”
Maryland, along with local rival Georgetown, has already made an offer to Skipworth, and the recruiting battle should only heat up over time as schools across the country get an opportunity to catch the eye of the rising sophomore guard.
