Maryland Men's Basketball at. No. 12 Nebraska Preview

The Terps (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten) are high off a clutch 64-60 victory at home against Washington back on Saturday afternoon, and now travel west to take on the No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten showdown. The Cornhuskers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) have been one of the most consistent teams in the country this season, beginning the year by winning their first 20 games.

Nebraska has been dominant at home, carrying a 12-2 record, with both losses only coming against No. 10 Illinois and No. 8 Purdue. The Cornhuskers averaged 78.6 points per game and held opponents to 65.6, nearly a 14-point margin.

Switching back to Maryland, the Terrapin offense has been led by guard Andre Mills as of late, who has averaged over 23 points per game in the past four games, including a 39-point career-high explosion in a loss against Northwestern.

Let's take a look at Nebraska....

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 24th, 2026

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena at Lincoln, Nebraska

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Maryland Sports Network

Washington Key Team Stats

Record: 23-4 (12-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Leading Scorer: Pryce Sandfort- 17.9 points per game

Leading Rebounder: Rienk Mast- 6.2 rebounds per game

Leader in Assists: Sam Hoiberg- 4.6 assists per game

Field Goal %: 47% (75th nationally & 6th in the Big Ten)

Team Three Point %: 35.8% (78th nationally & 4th in the Big Ten

Assist / Turnover Ratio: 1.90 (5th nationally & 3rd in the Big Ten)

Players To Watch

Nebraska Forward Pryce Sandfort

Sandfort has scored in double figures for 15 straight contests. On the season, Sandfort is shooting 47.7% from the field and 41% from the three-point line on nearly nine attempts. The 6'5" forward is a calm, cool, collected no matter the opponent, and is deadly from the perimeter, but also can finish at the rim. He's improved at creating his own shot off the dribble.

Maryland Guard Andre Mills

Mills has been the guy as of late, attacking defenses fearlessly off the dribble, absorbing contact, and even shooting confidently from behind the arc. Mills' performances haven't gone unnoticed; he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week yesterday. The Terps need that energy to guide its offense if they hope to pull off the upset.

History vs. Nebraska

Maryland has faced Nebraska 18 times in program history, and they currently lead 14-4. The Terps sport a 5-2 record on the road at Lincoln and won the most recent matchup last year, 83-75, behind five different Terps scoring in double figures.

