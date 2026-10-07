Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

Ohio State continues its journey of rebuilding its resume after losing to the Texas Longhorns back in Week 2. They've since ripped off three straight wins, including an impressive 31-14 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

They'll now welcome the 2-3 Maryland Terrapins to Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and as you'd expect, the Buckeyes are set as significant favorites.

They'll likely win the game, but can they cover the spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Maryland vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Maryland +34.5 (-108)

Ohio State -34.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Maryland N/A

Ohio State N/A

Total

OVER 56.5 (-110)

UNDER 56.5 (-110)

Maryland vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 4:15 pm ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Maryland record: 2-3

Ohio State record: 4-1

Maryland vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Ohio State is 6-3 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Maryland is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Maryland's last 10 games

Ohio State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Ohio State's last 10 games

Maryland vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is starting to create some significant separation in the race for the Heisman Trophy. The Ohio State wide receiver is now set as the +100 favorite to win the Heisman, an implied probability of 50%. He has averaged 8.8 receptions, 164.6 receiving yards, and 1.8 touchdowns per game so far this season. You can't stop him; the best you can do is try to slow him down.

Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction and Best Bet

Ohio State is going to be able to win this game by whatever margin the Buckeyes want. Maryland is one of the worst power conference teams in the country this season, currently ranking 100th in adjusted EPA per play and 87th in net success rate at -3.1%. By comparison, the Buckeyes are fifth and sixth in those two metrics.

To have any hope of hanging with Ohio State, a defense is going to have to find a way to slow down Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin, and the Ohio State pass attack. Unfortunately, the Terps rank 77th in opponent EPA per pass and 72nd in opponent pass success rate. That's bad news for the road team.

I'll lay the points with Ohio State.

Pick: Ohio State -34.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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