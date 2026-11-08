Maryland Men's Basketball Routed By Georgetown, 86-74

Capital One Arena was packed on Saturday night as the visiting Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team faced the Georgetown Hoyas in a historic rivalry between two DMV teams.

What transpired over the next 40 minutes was anything but competitive for Buzz Williams and his Terrapins squad as they were blown out by the Hoyas (2-0), 86-74.

Tonight's contest marked back-to-back seasons in which the Terps dropped their matchup with the Hoyas, who they're in the midst of a four-game series across four seasons.

Senior big man Pharrel Payne led Maryland with 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, a perfect 8-of-8 at the charity stripe, and grabbed eight rebounds.

On a 7-0 run, the Terps established a 9-7 early lead around the 15-minute mark in the first half.

However, for about the next eight-and-a-half minutes, the Hoyas outscored the Terps 22-8. They used their high-end three-point shooting, with Jaland Lowe knocking down two 3-pointers in that span.

Maryland's offense was cold for most of the night, unable to create clean looks or even knock down open shots. In the first half, the Terps shot 36% from the field and went 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Georgetown shot 15-of-30 from the field and 8-of-17 from three, and ended the half on a 12-0 run, leading 16 points at the break.

The second half was more of the same for Maryland: sloppy turnovers on offense, with possessions ending in late shot attempts as Georgetown's perimeter defense pressured them, allowing Georgetown to get out in transition for quick baskets, with Maryland's defense unable to set.

Freshman Kaden House led the Terps' last-ditch comeback attempt with under five minutes remaining, trailing by 26 points. House scored 12 of his total 13 points in the contest in that span which resulted in a 12-point loss for Maryland.

Lowe led the Hoyas with 22 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Key Takeaways

Georgetown was more physical than Maryland: Not only did the Hoyas have a size advantage, which led to more contested shots at the rim, but their hustle and overall dribble penetration on offense were higher. Maryland finished the game committing 23 personal fouls.

Different lineups, no answers: Buzz Williams tried different lineups to spark a comeback. Using a four-guard lineup, putting forward Austin Brown in the front court next to Payne and also put Tomislav Buljan and Payne on the floor at once to combat the Hoyas' seven-footer, Vince Iwuchukwu.

Where was the perimeter shooting? The Terps couldn't hit outside shots all night, a pattern that plagued them as they went 3-for-20. D.J. Wagner went 0-for-4, Andre Mills went 1-for-7, and Bishop Boswell went 0-for-2.

Up Next:

Maryland gears up for a Redout matchup on Friday, Nov. 13th, against another in-state foe, No. 9 Virginia. Tipoff begins at 8 p.m. and will once again air on Peacock.

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