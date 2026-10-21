Maryland Fires Longtime Coach Mike Locksley: Live Updates on Season’s First FBS Coaching Change

Maryland is dismissing coach Mike Locksley, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Locksley, 56, has served as the Terrapins’ coach since 2019. He has a career record of 39–54, counting six games in 2015 where he served as Maryland’s interim coach after the Terrapins fired coach Randy Edsall.

The Washington, D.C., native and former Towson defensive back’s full-time tenure started out promising in 2019; Maryland crushed Howard and blew out No. 21 Syracuse to leap into the Top 25 at No. 21. The Terrapins then lost 20–17 at Temple and haven’t been ranked since.

Maryland posted three winning seasons under Locksley, all in a three-year span from 2021 to ’23. In those years, Locksley won the Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo and Music City Bowls. Back-to-back 4–8 campaigns in 2024 and ’25, however, helped seal his fate.

The Terrapins have not won since Sept. 12 at UConn and are 0–4 in Big Ten play.

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