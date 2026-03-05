Maryland's Losing Streak Continues As Wisconsin Beats Terps 78-45

In what has become a recurring theme this season, the Maryland men's basketball team struggled to find any rhythm on the road, falling 78-45 to Wisconsin on Wednesday night at Kohl Center.

The loss marked the Terps' fifth defeat in their last six games and dropped their record to 11-19 overall and 4-15 in Big Ten play, their lowest point total of the season and fewest ever against the Badgers in the shot-clock era.

Under first-year coach Buzz Williams, Maryland has now suffered five 30-point losses in conference play alone. The Terps entered the matchup hoping to contain their turnover issues against a disciplined Wisconsin squad, but even limiting mistakes to 10 wasn’t enough for an offense that lost its footing from the start.

A Bad Start Results In A Worse Ending

The first half featured sloppy performances on both ends. Through the opening eight minutes, the teams combined to shoot just 6-of-26 from the field, with long scoring droughts plaguing Maryland.

Center Collin Metcalf provided the only consistent spark early, grabbing five offensive rebounds and converting two put-backs for four points, making him the Terps' second-leading scorer at the break.

Elijah Saunders kept Maryland afloat with three first-half three-pointers, but no other player connected from deep. The Terps managed just one sequence of consecutive baskets all half, and Wisconsin's Braeden Carrington exploited mismatches, scoring 18 points overall to build a 34-21 lead.

Maryland coach Buzz Williams inserted Guillermo Del Pino to start the second half over Andre Mills, and the Spaniard rewarded the move with an immediate three-pointer. But Wisconsin responded with an 11-0 run, extending the margin quickly and further sealing their win.

The Badgers outscored Maryland 44-24 after halftime, shooting 48% overall and 42% from three while committing only three turnovers all night.

Standouts and Struggles for the Terps

Andre Mills led Maryland with 14 points, including some late threes, while Saunders added 11. Metcalf's rebounding effort stood out in a half where the Terps showed flashes of fight, but the supporting cast couldn't sustain it.

Free-throw shooting remained a concern. Maryland attempted just five and made two, with misses from Solomon Washington and Aleks Alston compounding the woes.

Defensively, the Terps generated almost no pressure. Wisconsin, which averages low turnovers, coughed it up only three times, far below its season norm. Maryland's inability to force mistakes or contest shots allowed the Badgers to pull away at will.

With one regular-season game remaining, a Senior Day matchup against ranked Illinois on Saturday, the Terps will need to salvage their momentum. The road struggles have been extremely punishing for the Terps so far, but Xfinity Center has offered some respite before and may do it again.

Maryland will need a complete effort to avoid ending the year on another low note and build any confidence heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

