Two Terps Named to ESPN's 2027 NBA Draft Big Board

As the 2026–27 college basketball campaign gets underway, the University of Maryland men's basketball program has earned major national recognition on the professional evaluation stage. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo debuted his initial 2027 NBA Draft Big Board, ranking the top 100 prospects eligible for the 2027 draft cycle. Highlighted among the elite consensus prospects nationally are two Terrapins, freshman wing Baba Oladotun at No. 37 and veteran center Pharrel Payne at No. 82.

Having multiple players featured on ESPN’s initial big board underscores the talent influx under head coach Buzz Williams in his second season in College Park. As NBA front offices begin their multi-month scouting evaluations across the Big Ten, Maryland's roster boasts a compelling blend of high-upside youth and battle-tested interior physical strength.

No. 37 Baba Oladotun: High-Ceiling Perimeter Prospect

Landing inside the top 40 at No. 37, freshman wing Baba Oladotun enters the draft cycle as one of the most intriguing developmental prospects in the nation. Oladotun stands out as one of the youngest players featured on ESPN’s entire top 100 board, giving NBA evaluators a premium long-term runway for development.

Standing 6-foot-10 with exceptional length and a fluid perimeter skill set, Oladotun represents the modern two-way wing archetype highly coveted by NBA front offices. His ability to create space, knock down perimeter jumpers off the catch or bounce, and disrupt passing lanes with his length gives Maryland a dynamic perimeter weapon. During Maryland's season-opening 96–67 victory over Bucknell, Oladotun showcased his versatile impact by putting together a seven-point, four-rebound performance capped by a soaring late-game rim rejection. As he adjusts to the physicality of Big Ten play, his combination of youthful upside and natural scoring instincts positions him to climb draft boards throughout his freshman campaign.

Two Terps landed on ESPN’s @JeremyWoo 2027 NBA Draft Big Board:



- Baba Oladotun (37)

- Pharrel Payne (82) pic.twitter.com/xa7iGPgF75 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) November 6, 2026

Before arriving at Maryland, the five-star wing from James Hubert Blake High School in Rockville established himself as one of the nation's premier prospects. Oladotun was rated the No. 10 overall recruit in the country, the No. 1 player in Maryland, and the No. 3 small forward in his class, while also ranking No. 8 in both the SC NEXT 100 and the final 247Sports rankings. Originally considered the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 before reclassifying, Oladotun entered college as a projected 2027 NBA Draft lottery prospect. His commitment gave Maryland the second-highest rated recruit in program history, trailing only Diamond Stone and ranking ahead of recent standouts Derik Queen, Jalen Smith, and Darius Adams. He chose the Terrapins over Arkansas, Georgetown, and Kentucky, becoming the program's third five-star signee.

No. 82 Pharrel Payne: Veteran Interior Anchor

Securing a spot at No. 82, senior center Pharrel Payne provides Maryland with a formidable, NBA-caliber interior presence. Payne brings extensive high-major physical experience to College Park, serving as the physical centerpiece of Buzz Williams’ frontcourt rotation.

Payne’s placement on the Big Board highlights the growing demand across NBA front offices for physical, mobile big men who impact the possession battle. Known for his powerful frame, explosive leaping ability, and relentless motor on the glass, Payne excels at securing high-traffic rebounds and finishing through contact in the paint. His defensive foundation, built on vertical contest ability, low-post anchoring, and setting physical screens, gives Maryland a reliable interior backbone in Big Ten play.

As a senior at Maryland in 2025-26, he started all 10 games he played before injuries sidelined him for 23 contests, yet still emerged as the team's leading scorer with 17.5 points per game while averaging 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 26.9 minutes per outing. He shot an impressive 62.4 percent from the field and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line, reaching double figures in scoring in nine of his 10 appearances, including four 20-point performances. He recorded three double-doubles on the season, highlighted by 30 points and 10 rebounds against Wagner, 17 points and 14 rebounds at Iowa, and 17 points and 11 rebounds versus Georgetown.

The inclusion of Oladotun and Payne on ESPN’s Big Board reflects the broader roster evolution taking place in College Park. Williams has prioritized building a deeper, more physical roster capable of imposing its style of play through aggressive offensive rebounding, ball security, and rim protection.

As Maryland navigates a grueling Big Ten schedule and marquee non-conference matchups, the performance of Oladotun and Payne will be central to the Terrapins' postseason ambitions. Sustained team success in College Park will offer both players maximum visibility in front of NBA scouts, establishing Maryland as a premier player development hub in the conference.

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