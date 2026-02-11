Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Iowa Hawkeyes are finding some real momentum at this point of the season, ripping off six straight wins against conference opponents. They have a tough duo of games against Purdue and Nebraska coming up, but before they get to that point, they get to face one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, the Maryland Terrapins.

As bad as Maryland has been this season, the bright side is its coming off a 67-62 win against Minnesota. Do the Terps have any hope of pulling off the upset tonight for their second straight win? Let's take a look.

Iowa vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa -10.5 (-115)

Maryland +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Iowa -650

Maryland +475

Total

OVER 140.5 (-105)

UNDER 140.5 (-115)

Iowa vs. Maryland How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: XFINITY Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Iowa Record: 18-5 (8-4 in Big Ten)

Maryland Record: 9-14 (2-10 in Big Ten)

Iowa vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Iowa is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Iowa's last five games

Iowa is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games

Maryland is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Maryland is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Iowa vs. Maryland Key Player to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, G - Iowa Hawkeyes

Bennett Stirtz is leading Iowa in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game, which is nine more points than any other player on Iowa. What's even more impressive is that Stirtz has a 3-point field goal percentage of 40.6%, hitting 56-of-138 attempts from beyond the arc. On top of his unbelievable shooting, he's leading the team in assists per game at 4.8 and steals per game at 1.5. Maryland has to find a way to slow down Stirtz, or this will be a long night for the Terps.

Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Iowa as a road favorite:

I think Iowa is one of the most underrated teams in the country, and tonight the Hawkeyes will face one of the worst power conference teams in Maryland. Iowa ranks ninth in effective field goal percentage and 36th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Maryland ranks 305th in effective field goal percentage and 312th in defensive efficiency.

Maryland is primarily a 3-point shooting team, but the Terrapins now face a Hawkeyes team that allows teams to shoot just 31.5% from beyond the arc.

All signs point to Iowa running away with this one.

Pick: Iowa -10.5 (-110)

