Former Maryland Point Guard Named Player Of The Week In NBA G League

Jahmir Young was the guard who helped Maryland's resurgence just a few years ago. Today, he may not be a part of the team anymore, but he is still making waves in the basketball world. Currently affiliated with the Miami Heat, Young earned NBA G League Player of the Week honors for his outings from January 19-25 with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Young's plays guided his team to a 2-1 record and solidified his status as one of the league's top performers this month.

Jahmir Young’s Rise From Maryland To Miami

Young made an immediate impact after transferring to Maryland in 2022. As a key point guard under first-year head coach Kevin Willard, he helped revitalize the program. In his debut season, Young earned Second Team All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media.

In his last year, Young decided to remain in Maryland. He wanted to spend another year with the Terps to make a better case before delving into professional opportunities. Now in the G League, Young has been using the full extent of everything he learned at Maryland to push his game to up and beyond.

Jahmir Young continues to rack up the accolades in the G League as he was named Player of the Week. Check out his stats over three games:



- 32.3 PPG

- 10.3 APG

- 2.3 SPG pic.twitter.com/klTzCD1ImA — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) January 28, 2026

During the award-winning week, Young averaged an impressive 32.3 points, 10.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across three contests. He shot efficiently at 52.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line, while logging over 40 minutes per game.

His ability to shoulder primary offensive duties shone through, including multiple 20-point, 10-assist double-doubles in recent outings, achieving that mark in four of his last five games.

Young extended impressive streaks, scoring at least 20 points in 11 straight games and 30 or more in four consecutive games. This feat places him among just four players in Skyforce franchise history.

Impressive January Production

Youngʼs January has been nothing short of historic. Over 10 games this month, he has posted averages of 30.2 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 40.5 minutes. His shooting has been sharp with 50.5 percent overall and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

League-wide, Young ranks second in scoring for January, third in assists, and leads in total assists with 99. He also sits fourth in double-doubles (five), second in plus/minus (+96), and second in total points (302).

As a two-way contract player with the Heat, Young's performances keep him on the radar for potential NBA minutes, rewarding the development that began in earnest at Maryland.

The Skyforce continues its road trip on Wednesday against the Birmingham Squadron. Fans have an opportunity to support Young by voting for him in the NBA G League's Next Up Game, set for February 15 during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

More from Maryland On SI