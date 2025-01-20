Maryland men's basketball tumbles in weekly rankings

All terrapins

Maryland men's basketball might've gone 2-1 this past week, but the Terrapins didn't do much for the voters. Maryland was expected to beat Minnesota, Northwestern, and Nebraska this past week, but the Terrapins slipped against Northwestern in OT and narrowly got by both Minnesota and Nebraska.

NCAA's Andy Katz does a weekly Power 37 teams. Entering last week, he had Maryland at No. 29, but after losing to the Wildcats and barely escaping with wins against the other two, Katz no longer has Maryland in his top 37.

Katz dropped the Terrapins completely out of the picture and instead, he has teams like George Mason, UC Irvine, Saint Marys, Wake Forest, Georgia, and Vanderbilt ahead of Kevin Willard's team.

Maryland is sitting at 14-5 on the season, with four losses being by five or less points, The Terrapins' path won't be easy to get back into Katz's top 37. Maryland has two road games this upcoming week. The Terrapins will play at Illinois on Thursday and they will head to Bloomington to face Indiana on Sunday.

