NCAA basketball expert loves what he sees from Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie
Ja'Kobi Gillespie helped will Maryland to its 14th win of the season en route to a 69-66 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Gillespie had a game-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including drilling five 3s against the Huskers. Gillespie broke the 1,000 career point mark on Sunday, as well.
During the game, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein posted on his X account about Gillespie's play.
"Ja'Kobi Gillespie is Maryland's Most Valuable Player," wrote Rothstein. "And it doesn't feel close. Has been awesome in 2025 except for the Washington game. 22, five assists, and four steals today against Nebraska."
Gillespie is in his first season with Maryland. Prior to coming to the Terrapins, he played his first two years of college basketball with Belmont where he starred at. During his freshman season, Gillespie made the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team and the following year he made second team All Missouri Valley.
This season, Gillespie is second on the team behind freshman Derik Queen averaging 13.9 points per game. He is also dishing out 4.3 assists and shooting 41.8% from deep. Gillespie, while not leading the team in scoring, has been the most consistent Terp on the team and it feels like Maryland will go as far as Gillespie takes it.
