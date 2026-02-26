Maryland Pushes No. 12 Nebraska In Tough Loss

The Maryland Terrapins fought hard but couldn't get the job done, dropping the road contest against No. 12 Nebraska, 74-61. The Terps (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) gave the Cornhuskers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) a run for their money in the first half and about midway through the second half.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg notched a program record 13 conference wins.

Andre Mills was the leading scorer for Maryland with 19 points. Mills shot 7-of-15 from the field with three 3-pointers made, six rebounds, and two assists. Mills continues his impressive play, notching his eighth double-digit scoring performance in the past 10 contests.

Forward Elijah Saunders was on a heater from the three-point line in tonight's game; he set a new career high, hitting five three-pointers in 10 attempts.

Saunders picks up where he left off! 🔥



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/FgdolQOLY5 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 26, 2026

A lot of credit has to go to the Terps' defensive effort tonight, which put them in a position to nearly pull off an upset.

Maryland opened the contest with high-energy defense, switching seamlessly, rotating, contesting shots, and crashing the boards, keeping Nebraska from notching its first bucket until around six minutes into the game.

The Cornhuskers settled into their offense, capitalizing on plays in which the Terps overplayed their rotations, leading to three-pointers by Braden Frager, Jared Garcia, and Pryce Sandfort that helped them build a 33-27 lead at the half.

In the early stages of the second half, Maryland used a 7-0 run to quickly tie things up 39-39 at the 15:24 mark.

Both teams experienced offensive cold spells and were held scoreless.

The Terps reclaimed their first lead since the early stages of the first half, after Saunders hit his fifth three, giving them a 46-45 advantage.

However, a 7-0 run, followed by a separate 11-0 run, helped Nebraska gain a double-digit lead from the 10:27 mark to the 4:44 mark, which propelled them to victory as turnovers and cold shooting plagued Maryland down the stretch.

Frager led Nebraska off the bench with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Solomon Washington scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards, netting 11 points in the first half alone. Washington's activity was noticeable once again, as he directed the defense on switches, contested shots, and drove the lanes hard offensively.

Key Team Stats

Maryland hit two more three-pointers than Nebraska (12-10).

The Terps only went to the free-throw line eight times (7-of-8), compared to Nebraska, which went 18-of-24 at the line.

The total rebounds were only separated by one, with Nebraska gaining the upper hand with 35.

Nebraska scored 14 points off 10 forced turnovers on Maryland.

The Cornhuskers outscored the Terps in the paint (26-14) and on the fast break (10-1).

Up Next:

Maryland returns home Sunday, where they host Rutgers for a 12 p.m. matchup.

