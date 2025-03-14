All terrapins

BREAKING: No. 2 Maryland to face No. 7 Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

The Maryland Terrapins are set to clash with Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday.

After receiving a double-bye in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, Maryland's first opponent is finally set. The No. 2 Terrapins are set to clash with No. 7 Illinois on Friday, March 14th in Indy.

Maryland and Illinois last met back on January 23rd in Champaign, where the Terps cruised to a dominant 91-70 road victory. But the Fighting Illini now have one win under their belt in the conference tournament, and they'll enter Friday's matchup with plenty of confidence that they can continue that success.

Maryland's Derik Queen goes up for the dunk against No. 17 Illinois / Maryland Basketball

For Maryland, the formula is simple: do what you've done all season long. Led by the big man duo of Derik Queen and Julian Reese, along with the tremendous guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel, this Terrapin squad is built to win in March.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Illinois
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: Friday, March 14th at 6:30 pm ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

