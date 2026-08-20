Maryland Women's Basketball 2026 Non-Conference Schedule Released

The wait is over, the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team have finnaly released its non conference shcedule for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

It's a pretty exciting slate of opponents the Terps will face, including South Carolina, George Mason, Columbia, Coppin State, Morgan State, Monmouth, Towson, Ball State, UConn, Lehigh, Mount St. Mary's, and finally UMBC.

As listed above, six of the opponents are teams located here in the DMV, which continues the trend of facing off against local schools here and getting a chance to play different talent locally.

Last season, Maryland faced George Mason, Towson, Mount St. Mary's, and UMBC, defeating all four by more than double digits.

To open up the 2026 season, Maryland heads overseas and will face off against South Carolina in Oui Play at the Adidas Center in Paris, France. It will be a tough opener to face off against a group that features five-star high school prospects Jerzy Robinson and Oliviyah Edwards, as well as a core that was the runner-up in the National Championship Game last season.

The Terps begin a five-game home stretch at Xfinity Center, which begins against George Mason on Nov. 8th (Sunday). The following Sunday, Columbia comes in for a showdown. Rounding out the final three contests are Coppin State (Nov. 18th- Wednesday), Morgan State (Nov. 21st- Saturday), and finally Monmouth on Tuesday, Nov. 24th.

On Thanksgiving, the Terps head up I95 to take on in-state foe Towson.

Three days later, to open up December, the Terps return home to play Ball State. It's a personal and bittersweet meeting for Terps head coach Brenda Freese, who began her career coaching the Cardinals (1999-2001), leading them to a 35-22 overall record.

Towson's head coach is a familiar and notable name in the Maryland women's basketball program, Laura Harper, who's an alumna and a key member of the 2006 National Champion team.

Freese, funny enough, led Ball State to an upset victory in the program's first-ever meeting against the Terps, 84-76 back on November 11th, 2000.

After Ball State, Maryland heads up the East Coast to face the powerhouse UConn Huskies at Barclays Center in the Women's Championship Classic on December 5th.

The final three contests against non-conference opponents are as follows: Lehigh (Dec. 7th), Mount St. Mary's (Dec. 13th), and UMBC (Dec. 18th).

Last season, the Terps went a perfect 10-0 in their non-conference games, further underscoring their elite play against foes outside the conference during Frese's tenure.

As of now, the Terps know who they'll be facing at home and on the road in the Big Ten, with dates and times to be released later as the full 2026-27 schedule is finalized.

Once that is out, we will have an update for you here on the On SI Maryland website.

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