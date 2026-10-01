Where Does Maryland’s QB Malik Washington Land in the Week 5 Power Rankings?

Malik Washington’s Week 5 ranking comes with a harsh but telling reality check. After the worst performance of his young Maryland career, the sophomore quarterback tumbled to No. 31 in CBS Sports’ latest Quarterback Power Rankings. It’s a significant drop for a player who had been steadily climbing the national conversation, and it sets the stage for a pivotal response as Maryland heads into a critical stretch of the season.

Washington’s performance against UCLA was the first true stumble of his 2026 season, and it showed up everywhere on the stat sheet. After three weeks of steady growth, efficiency, and poise, Washington hit a wall in Week 4, completing just 18 of 38 passes for 142 yards, no touchdowns, and a season‑high four interceptions. UCLA’s pressure clearly disrupted his rhythm, forcing him into hurried throws, off‑platform releases, and decisions he hadn’t been making earlier in the year. His 47.4 percent completion rate was a sharp drop from the 68–83 percent range he posted in the first three games, and Maryland’s offense never found the balance or tempo needed to support him. Even his normally reliable short‑area accuracy wavered, and the Bruins capitalized on every mistake.

Despite the UCLA setback, Washington’s overall 2026 body of work still reflects a quarterback who is progressing quickly and showing legitimate long‑term promise. Through four games, he’s completed 101 of 154 passes for 1,034 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a strong 65.6 percent completion rate. His performances against UConn and Virginia Tech showcased his ceiling, decisive reads, efficient ball placement, and the ability to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally.

The UConn game, in particular, was a breakout moment, 347 yards, two touchdowns, and an 82.9 percent completion rate that highlighted how dangerous he can be when he’s in rhythm and Maryland’s offense is functioning cleanly. Washington also showcased his precision, completing a program‑record 18 straight passes during Maryland’s 38–14 victory.

After the worst game of his career, Malik Washington fell to No. 31 in CBS Sports’ latest QB Power Rankings. pic.twitter.com/IbnLXkMKHN — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) September 30, 2026

Washington’s early‑season production also shows resilience and growth. He’s already demonstrated he can bounce back from adversity, as seen in his improvement from a modest opener against Hampton to his explosive Week 2 and Week 3 outings. The UCLA game is a setback, but it’s also a learning moment for a sophomore quarterback navigating Big Ten defenses for the first time. His totals, over 1,000 yards, six touchdowns, and a strong efficiency profile, still place him among the more productive young quarterbacks in the conference. If he responds with the composure he’s shown so far, the UCLA performance will look more like an outlier than a turning point.

Washington’s 2026 season hasn’t only been defined by his on‑field production. His impact off the field has already earned him significant national recognition. He was named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List, an honor reserved for players who exemplify leadership, courage, integrity, and service. Washington also landed on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Award Watch List, highlighting his commitment to community involvement and academic excellence. Additionally, he was selected as an Allstate Good Works Team nominee, further underscoring the respect he’s earned for his character, volunteer efforts, and the positive influence he brings to Maryland’s program. These honors paint a fuller picture of Washington’s value. A young quarterback whose leadership extends well beyond the huddle.

As Maryland moves deeper into the schedule, Washington’s ability to recalibrate will define the next stretch of the season. The talent is evident, the production is real, and the growth curve remains steep. UCLA exposed weaknesses, but it didn’t erase the promise he’s shown through the first month of 2026.

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