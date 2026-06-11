Maryland Women’s Basketball Star Marissa Coleman Selected for Hall of Fame Honor

Marissa Coleman’s legacy is taking its rightful place in Maryland history. This fall, the Terps great, a national champion, program‑defining star, and one of the most versatile players to ever wear the jersey, will be inducted into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame, cementing her impact on the program and the sport.

Coleman cemented herself as one of the greatest players in Maryland women’s basketball history during her 2005–08 career, helping lead the Terps to the 2006 NCAA National Championship and delivering the game‑clinching free throws in the title win over Duke. Her impact was immediate, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2006, and her excellence never wavered, becoming a three‑time All‑American, a four‑time All‑ACC selection, and the 2009 ACC Tournament MVP. She set standards for durability and consistency as well, playing in a school‑record 144 games with 133 starts and holding the Maryland record for NCAA Tournament starts with 16.

Her career numbers place her in truly elite company. One of only three Terps ever to surpass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, finishing with 2,205 points, 1,139 rebounds, 453 assists, and 141 blocks. She delivered one of the greatest single‑game performances in program history with a 42‑point outburst against Vanderbilt in the 2009 NCAA Tournament. Her dominance carried into the professional ranks as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, playing 10 seasons across four franchises and earning a 2015 WNBA All‑Star selection while also competing overseas.

The Cheltenham, Maryland, native enters the 2026 Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame as part of a star‑studded class that reflects the breadth and dominance of Terps athletics across generations. She joins an elite group that includes three‑time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings, longtime women’s basketball architect Brenda Frese, lacrosse standout Michael Howley, track and field great Dennis Ivory, Olympian Thea LaFond, football powerhouse Shawne Merriman, men’s basketball legend Joe Smith, and U.S. Soccer star Graham Zusi. Together, they form one of the most decorated and diverse Hall of Fame classes in Maryland history, representing championship excellence in nearly every corner of the athletic department.

Coleman enjoyed a nine‑year WNBA career after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, following a standout run at Maryland. The 6‑foot-1 wing, a product of St. John’s College High School, went on to play for four franchises and signed with Indiana as a free agent in 2014. She surpassed 2,000 career points during the 2017 season, earned WNBA All‑Star honors in 2015, and twice tied the Fever playoff record with five made three‑pointers during their 2015 postseason run, helping lead Indiana to the WNBA Finals.

Coleman brought proven championship pedigree and veteran versatility to the Indiana Fever after spending her first five WNBA seasons with Washington and Los Angeles. A dynamic combo guard, she impacted the game in every phase, scoring, defending, pushing tempo, and stretching the floor with her three‑point shooting. Coleman’s size and strength made her a matchup problem on the perimeter, and her championship experience at Maryland, where she helped lead the Terps to the 2006 national title, translated seamlessly to the pros. Over five seasons in Indiana, she became a stabilizing force in the backcourt, elevating the Fever with her toughness, leadership, and all‑around skill set.

A standout on the international stage as well, Coleman showcased her versatility and winning pedigree through multiple gold‑medal runs with USA Basketball. She played a key role on the 2007 U.S. Pan American Team, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 57.7 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three. Her success continued with a gold medal at the 2005 FIBA U19 World Championship in Tunisia, where she averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for a team later honored as USA Basketball’s 2005 Team of the Year.

She also contributed to gold‑medal finishes at the 2004 Junior World Championship Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico and the International Sports Invitational in San Diego, further cementing her status as a consistent and impactful presence on the global stage.

Coleman’s induction into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame closes the loop on a career defined by impact, consistency, and championship pedigree. From her unforgettable moments in College Park to her decade-long presence in the WNBA, she has carried the Terps standard with pride and excellence. This honor not only celebrates what she accomplished but also what she represents, a Maryland great whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes who follow her path.

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