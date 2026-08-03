Maryland’s Pre‑Camp Crossroads: How Mike Locksley Will Shape the Run Game

As Maryland inches closer to the start of fall camp, head coach Mike Locksley faces a familiar but increasingly urgent question. What will the Terps’ running game be this season, and who will define it? For all the progress Maryland has made under Locksley, the run game has remained the program’s most persistent riddle. It’s the one element that has kept the Terps from fully breaking through in the Big Ten, and it’s the biggest decision Locksley must settle before camp begins.

The first decision revolves around identity. Maryland has toggled between zone concepts, gap schemes, and spread‑to‑run looks over the past several seasons. At times, the Terps have flashed real potential, but consistency has been elusive. Locksley must decide whether Maryland will commit to a downhill, physical approach or continue leaning on a more perimeter‑oriented run game that complements the passing attack. The choice isn’t just philosophical. It determines personnel, rotation, and even recruiting priorities.

Then comes the question of who. Maryland’s running back room is talented but unsettled. Maryland’s commitment to improving its ground attack should help keep the Terps’ running backs on the positive side of plays and prevent the offense from becoming one‑dimensional. Last season, Maryland averaged just 104.3 rushing yards per game, second‑worst in the Big Ten, and struggled with efficiency, managing only 4.1 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns. A more stable, productive run game would not only balance the offense but also take pressure off the passing attack.

Returning lead back DeJaun Williams is central to that effort. He’ll have a greater opportunity to prove he can be an every‑down option, bringing both physicality between the tackles and elite versatility as a pass catcher. Williams’ ability to thrive in YAC situations, highlighted by his 45 receptions for 426 yards in 2025, a new Maryland single‑season record, gives the Terps a dynamic weapon who can elevate the offense if the run game takes a meaningful step forward.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) looks for running room in the second half against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line adds another layer of complexity. Maryland has invested heavily in rebuilding the trenches through the portal and development, but cohesion takes time. Locksley’s decision on the run game will directly shape how the line is evaluated and deployed. A power‑run identity demands bigger bodies and a simplified, aggressive scheme. A zone‑based approach requires mobility, chemistry, and patience. The line’s strengths, and weaknesses, will influence the direction Locksley chooses.

There’s also the matter of quarterback fit. A strong ground attack can simplify reads, open play‑action, and reduce pressure on Malik Washignton. Conversely, a pass‑heavy approach places more responsibility on the quarterback and receivers. Locksley’s decision on the run game will shape the entire offensive ecosystem.

Beyond personnel and scheme, the biggest factor may be philosophical commitment. Maryland has often talked about improving the run game, but when games tighten, the Terps have leaned on the pass. Locksley must decide whether this season will be different, whether Maryland will truly commit to running the ball even when it’s not immediately successful. In the Big Ten, the best rushing teams aren’t always the flashiest. They’re the ones that stay patient, trust their identity, and wear opponents down over four quarters.

The schedule adds urgency. Maryland opens with winnable games, but the middle of the season features physical matchups that will expose any weakness in the trenches. Maryland’s 2026 schedule offers a realistic path to bowl eligibility and an outside shot at a seven‑win season if key improvements materialize. If Locksley doesn’t settle the run‑game question before camp, the Terps risk entering the season without the clarity needed to build momentum. A strong ground attack could be the difference between another bowl‑eligible season and a breakthrough campaign that pushes Maryland into the conference’s upper tier.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) runs along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Locksley’s biggest decision before camp isn’t just about who starts at running back or which plays fill the playbook. It’s about defining Maryland’s offensive identity for the season ahead. The Terps have the talent to be dangerous. They have the quarterback pipeline, the receivers, and the creativity on offense. What they need now is balance, and a running game that can be trusted when the weather turns cold, the defenses get bigger, and the margin for error shrinks.

If Locksley makes the right call, Maryland could finally field the complete offense he’s been building toward for years. If not, the Terps may once again find themselves relying too heavily on the pass in a conference built on the ground. The decision is looming, and camp will reveal whether Maryland is ready to take the next step.

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