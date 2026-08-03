Mercury vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 3

The Phoenix Mercury are attempting to contend for a playoff spot this season despite a shaky record, as they went all-in to acquire Kelsey Plum from the Los Angeles Sparks ahead of the trade deadline.

Plum is in the final season of her deal, so the Mercury either believe they can re-sign her or have their sights set on a near perfect finish to the regular season.

That will start on Monday against the Chicago Sky, who have won five of their last 10 games despite being out of the playoff mix at the moment. Chicago has dealt with a bunch of injuries, but the play of some young players, including rookie Sydney Taylor has given the Sky some hope beyond this season.

Plum is officially questionable on the Mercury injury report for Monday, so it’s unclear at the moment if she’ll make her team debut.

Oddsmakers have set Chicago as a slight favorite at home, where it has won seven of 14 games in the 2026 season.

Let’s get right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two teams look to make a run at the No. 8 seed.

Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +1.5 (-110)

Sky -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mercury: +102

Sky: -122

Total

177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CW26, Merc+, Arizona Family of Sports

Mercury record: 11-19

Sky record: 11-18

Mercury vs. Sky Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Kelsey Plum -- questionable

Sami Whitcomb -- probable

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins -- out

Azura Stevens -- out

Mercury vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sydney Taylor OVER 17.5 Points (-112)

Chicago Sky rookie Sydney Taylor has quickly become one of the most important players on the team, averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3.

With Rickea Jackson out for the season, the Sky have needed other players to step up on offense, and Taylor has answered the call, putting up 18 or more points in five of her last seven games.

Over her last 17 games (16 starts), Taylor is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from 3. That includes a 16-point game in just over 22 minutes against this Mercury team.

Phoenix is just 12th in the W in defensive rating, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Taylor to continue her elite scoring for the Sky.

Mercury vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Chicago has struggled against the Eastern Conference this season, but it has been much better against the West – and at home.

The Sky are a .500 team at Wintrust Arena (7-7), and they’ve played much better over their last 10 games, going 5-5 straight up with the seventh-best net rating in the league.

During that 10-game stretch, Chicago’s defense is the No. 3 unit in the W while the Mercury have lagged well behind the competition posting a minus-5.5 net rating in their last 10.

Even with the addition of Kelsey Plum (questionable for Monday’s game) the Mercury have a ton of holes and are clearly not playoff contenders unless they go on a long winning streak. I think Chicago is worth a look at home on Monday night.

Pick: Sky Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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