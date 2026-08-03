Storm vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 3

The 2026 season has been a disappointing one so far for the New York Liberty, as they hold the No. 8 spot in the standings and have just the seventh-best net rating in the WNBA.

New York is still considered a Finals contender because of all the All-Star talent on the roster, but it has not been able to put it together so far. The bright side? The Liberty are heavily favored in a prime bounce-back spot at home against the six-win Seattle Storm on Monday night.

Seattle upset New York earlier in the season, but both Satou Sabally and Breanna Stewart missed that game. Sabally (concussion protocol) is out for Monday’s matchup, while Stewart is expected to play.

Oddsmakers have set the Liberty as 9.5-point favorites at home where they are 8-5 straight up in the 2026 season. Seattle (2-14 on the road) has lost eight games in a row and is on a race to finish with the worst record in the league.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s rematch between the Liberty and Storm.

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +9.5 (-115)

Liberty -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Storm: +310

Liberty: -395

Total

182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass, WWOR-TV

Storm record: 6-25

Liberty record: 17-13

Storm vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally -- out

Leonie Fiebich -- out

Storm vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)

There are a lot of ways to bet on Stewie, who is an MVP candidate in the 2026 campaign, on Monday, but I’m choosing to back her on the boards against this six-win Storm team. This season, Stewart is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, and the two-time league MVP has really picked things up on the glass as of late.

Over her last five games, Stewie has three with at least 11 boards and four with at least nine boards.

The Storm have really struggled on the glass in 2026, ranking 11th in the league in rebound percentage and 14th in opponent rebounds per game. While Stewart has yet to face Seattle in 2026, she’s played at least 31 minutes in every game since the start of July.

With that workload, the eight-time All-Star should come right around her season average on the glass in this matchup.

Storm vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

Seattle has the third-best against the spread record in the WNBA in the 2026 season, but it hasn’t been nearly as good on the road, going 8-8 against the number.

The Liberty have been awful against the spread on the road, but they’re 7-6 at home and have a net rating of plus-5.1 in those matchups.

From a talent perspective, the Liberty have a far deeper team than the Storm, who are clearly in rebuilding mode around Dominique Malonga.

Seattle has dropped eight games in a row, nine of its last 10 and is a league-worst 2-14 straight up on the road. Even though the Liberty have not been as dominant as they were expected to be this season, I can’t pass them up to win this game, and likely win it handily.

New York did lose to Seattle (with Stewart out of the lineup) earlier this season, but that game was on the road where the Liberty are just one game over .500 in 2026.

With Stewie expected to play on Monday, the Liberty are the bet to make.

Pick: New York Liberty -9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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