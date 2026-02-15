Maryland Women's Basketball Storms Back Upsetting No. 8 Ohio State

When Maryland and Ohio State met at College Park back in January, the Terps led by as many as 15 points before the Buckeyes turned the tables in the second half for a 13-point victory.

Today, the tables were reversed in Columbus, as the No. 20 Terrapins battled back down 19 points in the first half for a tight 76-75 victory against the No. 8 Buckeyes.

Maryland improves to 21-6 and 9-6 in the Big Ten. The Terps have now won four straight contests and are bound to move up in the national rankings.

Meanwhile, Ohio State drops to 22-4 on the year, and that was only its third conference loss this season.

After trailing by 19 at one point in the first half and 15 by halftime, the Terps were a different team in the second half. Using a huge 35-11 run in the second half to erase the deficit and come back.

Maryland opened up the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, giving them a nine-point advantage with a little under five-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, the Buckeyes would climb back to make it a one-point deficit with four seconds remaining, taking advantage of missed free throws by the Terps. On the ensuing potential go-ahead play, Ohio State star Jaloni Cambridge was forced into a tough fading three-point jumper from the top of the key over two Maryland defenders that fell short.

The Terps sank nine three-pointers in the half, highlighted by four three-pointers from Yarden Garzon and two made by freshman Addi Mack. Mack scored 11 of her total 14 points in the second half, which was a catalyst for the Terps' run.

Oluchi Okananwa finished with a 17 points & 10 rebound double-double to go along with four assists and three steals. Saylor Poffenbarger had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double as well.

Garzon scored 17 points as well.

Cambridge led the Buckeyes with 29 points, and Chance Gray added 25 points.

Key Team Stats

Maryland outrebounded Ohio State 47-34, grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, leading to 17 second-chance points.

Ohio State shot 11-of-21 from the three-point line, making nine 3-pointers in the first half alone.

The Terps shot 15-of-35 from the field and 9-of-22 from three in the second half.

Maryland had 11 steals and two blocks.

According to the Maryland athletic website, today's victory was the biggest comeback win since 2019, and the first top-10 ranked road victory since 2022.

Up Next:

Maryland returns to College Park next Sunday and will host Purdue. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

