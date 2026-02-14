No. 20 Maryland women's basketball continues its winning streak as they slam Penn State 81-62 in front of a home crowd at Xfinity Center. The win gave the Terps their third straight victory and their 20th of the season.

Five Maryland players scored at least 10 points, showing some clear growth in balance that the team lacked at the start of the season. Yarden Garzon led with 19 points, hitting five three-pointers to push her season total to 74, which is a new record for her Big Ten career. Oluchi Okananwa added 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Freshman Addi Mack chipped in 13 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Mir McLean rounded out the group with 10 points and six rebounds.

The night was extra special as it was Maryland’s Play 4 Kay game, where the Terps wore pink uniforms to honor breast cancer awareness and all cancers affecting women. The team paid tribute to survivors with a light show, honorary starters, and some other heartfelt moments.

Strong Team Effort Pulls Away

The game stayed close early. Penn State even led by a point after the first quarter and by four in the second. But Maryland fought back, ending the first half on an 8-0 run to lead 38-34 at the break.

The match was decided during the third quarter. The Terps went on a 16-2 run, which turned this tight game into a comfortable stride for them. Garzon and Poffenbarger hit big threes, while Okananwa attacked the basket. Maryland's defense stepped up too, limiting Penn State's star center Gracie Merkle to just two points after halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Terps kept the pressure on. Garzon added more threes, Mack drove for easy baskets, and the team pulled away for good. Maryland outrebounded Penn State 46-33 and turned 19 offensive rebounds into 24 extra points. The Terps also shot well and took care of the ball when needed.

Penn State's Kiyomi McMiller tried to keep her team in it with 30 points, but Maryland's depth was too much for Penn State to overcome. Merkle, who nearly transferred to Maryland last offseason, finished with solid numbers but also couldn't stop the Terps' momentum.

Head coach Brenda Frese praised her team's growth after a tough stretch earlier in the season. "This is a hard-working group," she said. " I just loved the third quarter… that 16-2 run was huge and showed the standard we want to play at."

Garzon talked about the team's trust, "We love each other so much and have fun together. We want each other to succeed, and you see that on the floor."

McLean also gave credit to the bench support, saying, "Everyone stays ready to give what the team needs."

Key Numbers from the Win

Maryland had five players score 10+ points for the seventh time this season.

The Terps scored 80+ points for the 18th time and held an opponent under 70 for the 20th time.

Garzon's 74 threes lead the Big Ten and rank high in school history.

Maryland grabbed 46 rebounds to Penn State's 33.

This was Maryland's 24th all-time win over Penn State and its eighth at home against the Nittany Lions.

The victory marked Brenda Frese's 21st season with 20 or more wins in 24 years at Maryland.

Looking Ahead

Maryland travels to No. 8 Ohio State on February 15 for a tough rematch. The Terps are playing their best basketball at the right time, with strong defense, rebounding, and balanced scoring leading the way.

