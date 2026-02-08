No. 22 Women's Basketball Handles Nebraska At. Home

The Maryland Women's Basketball team used a dominant second and third quarter to steadily guide them to a 78-60 victory over Nebraska at Xfinity Center on Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 Terps (19-6, 7-6 Big Ten) donned their all-pink uniforms in commemoration of "Breast Cancer Awareness" in front of the Maryland faithful.

Four Terrapin players: Isimenme Ozzy-Momdu (16 points), Oluchi Okananwa (14 points), Rainey Welson (13 points), and Yarden Garzon (11 points) finished in double figures on the day.

Okananwa started the game hot, scoring 9 of the first 11 Terp points in the first quarter alone.

However, the Cornhuskers (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten) stayed within reach, only trailing 15-11 after the first.

In the second quarter, the Terps created separation with a 19-6 run from the 5:51 mark until the end of the quarter, leading 45-28 at halftime. The defensive effort from Maryland kept Nebraska's offense at bay, holding them to only two made field goals and four turnovers in that span.

Nebraska fared no better in the third quarter despite better offensive production. Maryland had a response for every basket that Nebraska scored, highlighted by Wilson, Garzon, and Addi Mack pushing back quickly with buckets of their own.

Welson provided a spark of energy off the bench for the Terps, setting a career high in points in her second game back from a concussion that had kept her out since Jan. 15th. Terps head coach Brenda Frese had a simple statement about Welson's impact returning from injury after the game, stating:

"It's awesome having Rainey back," Frese said. "She brings such an important presence."

Okananwa also grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists, and had four steals.

Garzon grabbed six rebounds and had two steals.

Maryland's players contributed to the stat sheets beyond scoring, and there was a lot of production from freshman players.

Logan Nissley led Nebraska with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from the 3pt line.

Key Team Stats

Maryland shot 50% from the field as a team (31-of-62 fg)

The Terps defense held the Cornhuskers to 39% shooting from the floor (22-of-56 fg) and 36% from the arc (9-of-25 3pt fg).

Maryland outrebounded Nebraska 39-26 (14 offensive rebounds).

The Terps had 13 steals and three blocks.

Maryland had a plus-22 advantage in points scored in the paint (44-22).

Maryland had amassed a 30-point lead at one point in the contest.

More from Maryland On SI