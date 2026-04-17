Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo Doesn't Mince Words About Maryland In Story Shared By Spartans Player

As if the Maryland Terrapins didn't want to already turn the page on a rough 2025-26 campaign, which saw the program finish with a 12-21 overall record and 4-16 in Big Ten conference play. The finish tied a program-worst for most losses in a single season, set in the 1941 season. Maryland made it to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Oregon in the first round; however, they fell to the Iowa Buckeyes, 75-64.

However, head coach Buzz Williams has had a busy offseason of recruiting and moves to improve his program in year two, to get back to the high standards of Maryland basketball.

This week, Maryland was in the headlines courtesy of a conference foe. Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward made an appearance on the Two Point Show Podcast, where he shared his Tom Izzo story, which many past and present Spartans share when under the Hall-of-Fame head coach.

Ward described a moment where Izzo "went off" on Ward for not doing something properly:

"He was like, 'You wanna be soft? You can go back to Maryland-go be a Terp. You soft Maryland kid. You wanna be a Terrapin? You wanna play for him (Buzz Williams)?"

Cam Ward on the first moment Tom Izzo ‘went crazy’ on him for doing something wrong:



“He was like, ‘You wanna be soft? You can go back to Maryland—go be a Terp. You soft Maryland kid. You wanna be a Terrapin? You wanna play for him (Buzz Williams)?’”



Tom Izzo isn’t a fan of… pic.twitter.com/1wdACISsuL — Michigan State Country (@CountryMichSt) April 16, 2026

Ouch, seems like Izzo didn't mence his words when describing Williams or the Terps program.

Although Ward doesn't specify the game where it happened, we can assume it was when Michigan State played the Terrapins.

The two programs met back in January at East Lansing, it was a 91-48 blowout in favor of the Spartans, one of the Terps' worst performances of the season, and one that fans and players wanted to forget quickly.

Why Maryland and Coach Williams?

One can only assume why Izzo mentioned the Terps and Williams; it could've been a heat-of-the-moment thing, with a young player messing up and you needing more from him. It could have been the type of basketball the Terps were playing in the season that Izzo wanted to make an example out of them. Who knows?

It was a hard season for Terps players, coaches, and fans, but it shouldn't have come as a shock when you have that much roster turnover after one season. Results can vary and take time to come to fruition, but if there is anyone more qualified to take that on, it's Williams, who's achieved runs in the NCAA Tournament with Texas A&M, Marquette, and Virginia Tech.

But all I can say is, I doubt it's personal, and Williams probably doesn't care; he has more important things to worry about at this point in April than a comment another coach made to their own player.

When the new-look Terps face off against the Spartans in 2026, they'll be much better, sporting an overall class ranked No. 1 in the country and the services of a potential superstar in the making in Baba Oladotun, who will be looking to shift the narrative of his hometown team.

Maryland has the NUMBER ONE incoming overall class on 247Sports 🐢



5⭐️ Baba Oladotun

4⭐️ Tomislav Buljan (New Mexico)

4⭐️ Bishop Boswell (Tennessee)

4⭐️ Kaden House

4⭐️ Adama Tambedou

3⭐️ Robert Jennings (OKST)

3⭐️ Austin Brown



Buzz Williams is on FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bE9s9slmlJ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 15, 2026

Next year's matchup will be interesting to say the least, as I doubt Terps fans won't forget this statement.

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