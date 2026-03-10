Men's Basketball Cruises To Second Round Of Big Ten Tournament

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team entered the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday afternoon, having lost six of its past seven contests, including a near-upset victory in its season finale at College Park against Illinois.

However, none of that mattered with forward Elijah Saunders and guard David Coit guiding the Terps to a convincing 70-60 win at the United Center to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland never trailed once in the contest.

Maryland dominated the first half behind an excellent defensive effort that held the Ducks to only three made field goals and zero three-pointers made. The Ducks didn't convert their first field goal until the 8:46 mark, a span of nearly 12 minutes.

Inbound dunk before the half 💪



Solomon Washington and @TerrapinHoops lead 33-12. #B1GMBBT on Peacock 📺 pic.twitter.com/V401QwJMaE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2026

Coit displayed his offensive firepower with 12 first-half points, using his skilled playmaking to create space and make high-percentage shot choices.

Diggy's got double digits 💥#B1GMBBT on Peacock 📺 pic.twitter.com/PJLUIpivt0 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 10, 2026

Five different Terps finished in double figures in the game: Coit (17 points), Saunders (15 points), Andre Mills (12 points), Solomon Washington (12 points), and Adams (10 points).

Diggy was dialed in 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/kaK15aI42L — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 10, 2026

Oregon also scored a season-low 12 points in the first half, which was the lowest surrendered by the Terps in a tournament contest since playing against NC State and holding them to 11 points back in 1982.

In the second half, the Ducks didn't fare much better getting back into the contest. However, their best stretch was around the 8:13 mark, when they went on an 18-3 run that cut the deficit to 61-52 with three minutes remaining in the game.

Time proved to be a factor, as key late free throws by Adams helped the Terps close out the victory.

Today's performance had to be the best by the Terps yet this season, not solely because of the result, but because of the energy played for a full 40 minutes on both sides of the ball. Their defensive energy fueled easy baskets in transition and allowed the starting five to all get it going.

Key Team Stats:

Oregon was held to 19-of-52 shooting from the field (37%) and 4-of-21 from the three-point line (19%).

Maryland outrebounded 38-28 (13 offensive rebounds) for a plus-10 advantage.

Despite the Terps committing more turnovers, they scored more points off eight forced turnovers (10 points).

The Ducks outscored the Terps 30-24 in the paint.

Saunders tied a career-best five made three-pointers.

Up Next:

Maryland has a quick turnaround, with a second-round matchup against the Iowa Buckeyes at the United Center tomorrow, with tipoff at 12 p.m. ET.

More from Maryland On SI