Maryland Basketball: Terrapins score conference win against Nebraska
The Maryland Terrapins returned to the hardwood on Sunday for a conference clash with Nebraska, defeating the Cornhuskers by a score of 69-66. On the heels of a disappointing loss to Northwestern, the mood within the fanbase heading into Sunday was one of frustration, as the Terps have struggled mightily to assert themselves in the Big Ten. And while the road struggles remain a concern, Maryland was able to get back on track with a big win at home, moving the overall record to 14-5 and 4-4 in conference play.
Junior point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie continued his stellar play, leading the Terrapins with 22 points and five assists. Gillespie also hit a massive career milestone, reaching 1,000 points career points on Sunday.
Maryland led by nine points with two minutes to go, but Nebraska rallied late and tied the game with just under one minute left. Maryland was able to regain the lead thanks to a layup from Gillespie, and Nebraska's last second three point attempt to tie the game came up empty.
Box Score:
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie - 22 points, 5 assists
- Julian Reese - 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist
- Rodney Rice - 15 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
- Selton Miguel - 13 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound
- Derik Queen - 3 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds
- Jordan Geronimo - 2 points, 7 rebounds
- Tafara Gapare - 4 points, 1 rebound
While the win was huge, the Terrapins are about to enter a brutal four game stretch that includes matchups at No. 19 Illinois, at Indiana, vs. No. 24 Wisconsin, and at Ohio State. With a four game stretch like that, Maryland's road woes will certainly be tested in the coming days.
