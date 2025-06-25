Maryland Basketball: Opponent revealed for Terrapins' 2025 home opener
On Wednesday, the Maryland Terrapins officially announced their opponent for the home opener this season. The Terps will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas to the Xfinity Center on November 7, 2025, for the first home game of the 2025-26 campaign.
Maryland holds a slight advantage over Georgetown with a 38-27 all-time record. The Terrapins have also won the last two meetings against the Hoyas, including the previous meeting back in November of 2016 by a score of 76-75.
The early season clash with Georgetown will provide a great challenge for head coach Buzz Williams and his new-look roster. Williams, who took over for former head coach Kevin Willard, was tasked with rebuilding the Terrapin roster from the ground up. He added nine prospects from the transfer portal, including four players from Texas A&M who followed Williams to College Park. The Terps also landed some big pieces on the recruiting trail, including Guillermo Del Pino and Darius Adams.
It's certainly no easy task trying to replace guys like Derik Queen, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Julian Reese in one offseason, but Williams did a great job with the time and resources available to him. Now the task becomes getting the most out of the squad he has in College Park, something Williams has developed a long track record of doing over his 18 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
