All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Opponent revealed for Terrapins' 2025 home opener

The Maryland Terrapins will host a Big East opponent for the home opener of the 2025-26 season.

Chris Breiler

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, the Maryland Terrapins officially announced their opponent for the home opener this season. The Terps will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas to the Xfinity Center on November 7, 2025, for the first home game of the 2025-26 campaign.

Maryland holds a slight advantage over Georgetown with a 38-27 all-time record. The Terrapins have also won the last two meetings against the Hoyas, including the previous meeting back in November of 2016 by a score of 76-75.

The early season clash with Georgetown will provide a great challenge for head coach Buzz Williams and his new-look roster. Williams, who took over for former head coach Kevin Willard, was tasked with rebuilding the Terrapin roster from the ground up. He added nine prospects from the transfer portal, including four players from Texas A&M who followed Williams to College Park. The Terps also landed some big pieces on the recruiting trail, including Guillermo Del Pino and Darius Adams.

It's certainly no easy task trying to replace guys like Derik Queen, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Julian Reese in one offseason, but Williams did a great job with the time and resources available to him. Now the task becomes getting the most out of the squad he has in College Park, something Williams has developed a long track record of doing over his 18 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class

How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland

Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball