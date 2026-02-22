No. 14 Terps Handle Purdue

It was senior night for the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team, where they swiftly defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 99-66, en route to their fifth straight victory. The three senior players for the No. 14 Terps (22-6, 10-6 Big Ten) who were honored today featured Mir McLean, Yarden Garzon, and Saylor Poffenbarger. It was also the debut of the Terps' new Script Shift uniforms, which featured gold-embossed lettering and numbering.

Poffenbarger and McLean each scored 11 points on a combined 8-of-14 shooting from the floor. Garzon finished with a stat line of six points, seven assists, and three steals.

A special pregame ceremony honoring our Seniors! 🥺❤️#faMily 🐢 pic.twitter.com/rpHgYTF1xn — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 22, 2026

Not only were the senior players honored, but also the managers, cheerleaders, band members, and dance team.

In the first quarter, guards Oluchi Okananwa and Kyndal Walker led the offense, scoring nine points each, giving Maryland a 22-17 lead. Okananwa scored eight of the first 12 points.

A quick 7-0 run at the beginning of the second quarter allowed Maryland to gain its first double-digit (29-19) lead of the contest with about 7:48 left.

Purdue (12-15, 4-12 Big Ten) responded after a timeout, cutting the lead to five. However, for nearly the final six minutes of the quarter, Maryland scored 22 of the final 30 points, which amassed a 51-32 halftime lead. The Terps shot 50% from the field and hit four three-pointers in the quarter.

In the second half, the Boilermakers fared no better as they had no answer for the Terps dominant offense.

Maryland gained its largest lead of the contest (27 points) in the fourth quarter with under two minutes remaining in the contest.

Okananwa led all scorers in the game with 26 points on an efficient 11-of-16 shooting, sinking two three-pointers, grabbing five rebounds, and two steals.

Walker was amazing off the bench, notching a career-high in points (18) while also grabbing five rebounds, with three assists and three steals.

Freshmen guards Addi Mack (14 points) and Rainey Wilson (11 points) rounded out the Terps, who finished in double figures.

Purdue guards Kiki Smith (19 points) and Nya Smith (18 points) were their leading scorers.

Key Team Stats

Maryland shot 37-of-66 from the floor (56%) and 12-of-24 from behind the arc (50%).

The Terps had 21 total assists.

Maryland had 10 steals, which helped force 20 turnovers and led to 21 points.

Maryland had 14 fastbreak points, and Purdue only scored two.

Up Next:

The No. 14 Terps host Northwestern on Wednesday night, in their home finale of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

