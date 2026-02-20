Maryland Men's Basketball vs. Washington Preview

The Maryland men's basketball team is in the midst of a two-game skid after dropping matchups to Rutgers and Northwestern. It will now look to get into the win column at Xfinity Center against Washington tomorrow afternoon. The game will exclusively be streamed on Peacock. It will also be Alumni Day, featuring many big names from program history.

The Terps (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) have lost two important back-to-back conference games as the season quickly heads to a finish. The Terps are third to last in the conference and need to finish out the season on the right track before the start of the Big Ten Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Big Ten) sit in 13th place in the standings, having won their previous contest against Minnesota.

Time to dive into the opposition....

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21st, 2026

Where: Xfinity Center at College Park, Maryland

Tipoff: 3 p.m.

TV: Peacock

Radio: Maryland Sports Network

Washington Key Team Stats

Record: 13-13 (5-10 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Danny Sprinkle

Leading Scorer: Hannes Steinbach- 18 points per game

Leading Rebounder: Hannes Steinbach- 11.3 rebounds per game

Leader in Assists: Zoom Diallo- 4.4 assists per game

Rebounds Per Contest: 37.3 rebounds (86th nationally)

Team Free Throw %: 76 % (51st Nationally)

Blocks Per contest: 4.3 blocks (63rd Nationally)

The Huskies are 4.5-point favorites according to Fan Duel Sportsbook.

Players To Watch

Washington Forward Hannes Steinbach

Steinbach is the double-double machine on the Huskies team. He's a highly effective rebounder who provides the offense with dynamic spacing, able to shoot from the outside and finish near the rim. What makes him game smooth is his IQ to read the floor and know where and when to be. Steinback has logged 16 double-doubles on the year.

Maryland Guard Andre Mills

Mills is coming off a prolific 39-point career-high performance against Northwestern. He was doing it all on offense for the Terps, attacking the rim aggressively, drawing fouls, and creating his own shot for outside jumpers. That's four of his past five contests, in which he's finished in double figures. Maryland's offense needs his continued consistency on offense.

History vs. Washington

The two programs are new to each other, meeting for the first time in program history last year in Seattle, where the Huskies escaped with a 75-69 victory.

For the first time, all 18 teams in the Big Ten conference will be featured in this year's tournament. Despite that, the Terps will play a lot of basketball with a short turnaround in the tournament if they remain where they are in the standings. Maryland needs to address its offensive flaws and pick up the energy. I'm looking for David Coit and Elijah Saunders to get it going after some less-than-stellar outings from their standpoint previously. Taking advantage of the Huskies' lack of shooting can get the Terps out on the break for easier baskets and setups.

