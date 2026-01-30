Maryland Women's Basketball vs. Oregon Preview

The No. 16 Maryland women's basketball team rounds out January with a Big Ten matchup against the Oregon Ducks tomorrow evening at Xfinity Center. The Terps (17-5, 5-5 Big Ten) are in the midst of their roughest stretch of basketball on the season, navigating a three-game losing skid ahead of tomorrow's matchup. Meanwhile, the Ducks (16-7, 4-6 Big Ten) have won back-to-back contests against Big Ten opponents after losing four straight from Jan. 11th to Jan. 21st.

Oregon will look to continue its streak, and Maryland is looking to turn things around after a dominant 14-0 start to the season.

Lets dive into the opponent....

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2026

Location: Xfinity Center at College Park, Maryland

Tipoff: 5 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network

Oregon Key Team Stats

Record: 16-7 (4-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Kelly Graves

Scoring Leader: Katie Fiso- 15.3 points per game

Rebound Leader: Ehis Etute- 8.1 rebounds per game (4.5 DRPG & 3.6 ORPG)

Assists Leader: Katie Fiso- 6.9 assists per game

Team Points: 77.9 points (31st nationally)

Team Field Goal %: 46.4 % (22nd nationally)

Bench Points: 24.7 points (46th nationally)

3PT Field Goal %: 35.4 % (33rd nationally)

Team Assists: 18.1 assists per game (20th nationally)

Players to Watch

Oregon Forward: Mia Jacobs

Jacobs has been a consistent scoring presence for the Oregon offense, averaging 14 points on the season, shooting 45% from the field and 39.8 clip from three. While also staying active on the glass with 5.5 rebounds a night. She's had a 30-point outing in a double OT loss to Wisconsin and has finished with double-doubles in three contests.

Maryland Guard: Oluchi Okananwa

Okananwa is coming off an outing in which she scored six points on nine total shot attempts against Washington on Wednesday night. Expect her to come out aggressive, looking to set the tone for the Terps by creating her own shots off the dribble and putting her head down to attack the rack. Okananwa averages 16.6 points per night.

History vs. Oregon

These two Big Ten teams have a brief history, having met only three times. The series is in favor of Oregon 2-1, with the Terps winning the most recent matchup last season on the road in Eugene, 79-61, which was Brenda Frese's 600th career head coaching victory.

Final Take

The Terps need a victory after going 5-5 in their last 10 matchups, including some tough losses in the conference against ranked teams such as UCLA, Iowa, and Washington. Maryland has flipped-flopped in this recent stretch, holding leads and then starting slowly in contests. They'll need to find their offensive flow for a consistent 40 minutes and play through their key players to create more space and easier opportunities for everyone.

Tomorrow's game, in addition to being a Red-Out game, is also the Vicki Brick-Zupancic Ovarian Cancer Awareness Game, honoring the legacy of the former Terrapin guard, Vicki Brick-Zupancic, who tragically passed away in April 2025 after a long battle with the disease.

