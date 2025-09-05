Northeastern Transfer Drawing Comparison to NBA All-Star Big Man as He Looks to Anchor Maryland’s Defense
He isn’t promising highlight dunks or 20-point nights. Instead, Collin Metcalf is bringing Maryland something just as valuable: a steady, defense-first presence in the paint.
The 6-foot-10 Northeastern transfer arrives in College Park after finishing last season as one of the nation’s premier shot-blockers, and he has no interest in changing his formula.
The Defensive Anchor Maryland Needed
At Northeastern, Metcalf made his reputation on defense. He blocked 78 shots during the 2024–25 season, ranking ninth in the NCAA and first in the Colonial Athletic Association. His 2.4 blocks per game put him among the nation’s elite rim protectors.
That type of presence is something Maryland has lacked in recent years. But Metcalf says he thrives on the responsibility.
“I’m not worried about getting dunked on—it happens to everybody,” Metcalf told Maryland Sports Radio. “What matters is contesting every play and showing effort every possession. Hustle plays change games more than one highlight.”
Doing the Dirty Work
His offensive numbers (4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) don’t tell the full story of his impact. Metcalf thrives on second-chance opportunities, hard screens, and keeping possessions alive.
“I see myself as a versatile, hardworking big man who does the dirty work—offensive rebounds, setting screens, rolling hard to the basket,” he said.
“Those are the things that don’t always show up in stats but make your teammates better.”
The Jarrett Allen Blueprint
When asked about player comparisons, Metcalf didn’t hesitate. He sees himself in Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen.
“I’ve always looked at Jarrett Allen as the kind of big I want to be,” Metcalf said. “He’s fearless protecting the rim, he hustles on every play, and he never takes a possession off."
"He doesn’t care about his own stat line—he cares about how he impacts winning. That’s what I admire, and that’s the approach I try to bring every time I’m on the floor.”
The comparison isn’t just about skill—it’s about mindset. For Maryland, that’s exactly the kind of anchor Buzz Williams wants in the middle.
Perfect Fit in the Big Ten
Maryland basketball has always needed grit in the paint to compete in the Big Ten. Now they have it in Metcalf.
He isn’t the type to demand touches or chase numbers, but his ability to protect the rim and energize teammates could be the hidden ingredient that helps Maryland set the tone defensively in Williams’ first year.