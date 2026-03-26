Pharrel Payne Planning Return To Maryland Basketball In 2026

Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports reported yesterday that Maryland men's basketball star, Pharrel Payne, has officially made a decision ahead of the 2026 College Basketball season next year.

Payne will reportedly return to College Park next season and now awaits a medical redshirt request that the NCAA will have to approve in order for him to play in his fifth season. Williams had stated back on March 8th, which was Senior Day against Illinois, about Payne's status, saying;

"Anytime there's gonna be anything medical, that can't come from the coach, that can't come from the trainer. That all has to be medically driven before the NCAA or any conference can approve anything."

Buzz Williams said "no decision has been final because it has nothing to do with me, and honestly, it has nothing to do with the University" in regards to Pharrel Payne's status for next season. pic.twitter.com/MQahEIaeUN — Jake Kauderer (@jakekauderer) March 8, 2026

It was a tough season for Payne in his first campaign with the Terps due to injuries that kept him off the floor. Despite the injuries, when Payne was playing, he was not only the Terps' best player but also dominant.

In 10 games, Payne played and started in, he averaged....

17.5 points, 1.4 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks on 62% fg shooting and 72% shooting at the free throw line. Payne logged three double-double performances, his best coming in a convincing victory over Wagner, where he scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed 10 boards, and blocked three shots.

Payne noticeably improved his overall play in his few appearances, dominating opponents physically in the interior, which drew the main focus from defenses, allowing him to create scoring opportunities and get to the line at a highly effective rate.

Head coach Buzz Williams brought Payne with him from Texas A&M to Maryland. Now, Williams will look to pair Payne with the talented incoming 2026 recruiting class, led by a five-star top recruit Baba Oladotun, and serve as a leader to the younger guys, setting the tone on and off the court.

As mentioned by Ermann in his article, Payne suffered an awkward fall early in the season in a close 89-82 victory over Marquette, where Payne was driving down the lane in the second half but ended up in an uncomfortable split-like position that caused him discomfort in his right hip. Payne was ruled out for the rest of the game and only missed one contest after that against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 19th.

However, almost a month later, in a home contest against Michigan on Dec. 13th, Payne went down once again. In the first half, standing underneath the basket on an offensive possession for the Terps, a Michigan player fell backwards, landing on Payne's right knee, causing him to go down in severe pain.

Unbeknownst to Payne, his coaches, teammates, and fans, this would be the last time we would see him on the court, as he would not return for the rest of the season.

With the uncertainty of the likes of Myles Rice, Darius Adams, George Turkson Jr., and the departure of seniors David Coit, Elijah Saunders, and Collin Metcalf, continuity and talent are a huge stepping stone in Williams revamping this program to bring back the standards of men's basketball at Maryland after a historic tough finish of 12-21 this season.

Now, Terps fans await an update from the NCAA on Payne's request and will look forward to seeing him healthy and ready to go at Xfinity Center come early winter.