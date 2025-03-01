Social media reacts to Maryland basketball's nail-biting win over Penn State
No. 16 Maryland didn't have the best first half on Saturday against Penn State. After a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, the Terrapins trailed at half against the 15-14 Nittany Lions, 36-30. Center Derik Queen (10) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (eight points) kept Maryland in the game after Rodney Rice and Julian Reese had poor shooting halves.
While Rice and Reese continued to struggle, the Terrapins played better defense and both Queen, Selton Miguel, and Gillespie kept scoring for Maryland. With a little over seven minutes left in the game, the Terrapins went on a run of their own to take a six-point lead against the home Penn State Nittany Lions.
Both Queen and Reese would get into foul issues -- four each -- but the Terrapins did enough to keep the lead. After a 1-of-12 shooting day, Rice nailed a two-pointer in the final seconds to seal the deal for the Terps. Maryland moved to 22-7 on the season following a 68-64 win over the Nittany Lions. Queen led the Terps scoring 23 points, Gillespie followed with 19 points, and Miguel had 17 of his own.
Following the win, here's what social media had to say about the Terrapins' close win.
