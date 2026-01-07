Maryland Women's Lacrosse Ranked No. 8 to Begin 2026 Season

The nation's most successful Division 1 women's lacrosse program is poised for another strong season.

USA Lacrosse Magazine has released their annual Preseason Rankings, and both Terrapin squads are in their respective Top 20 to begin 2026.

While the men's squad starts off all the way at No. 1, Cathy Reese's team isn't far behind, clocking in as the No. 8 ranked women’s program.

Defending champion North Carolina remains at the top for now, as does national runner up and conference foe Northwestern at No. 2. The only other Big Ten representative is Michigan at No. 13, with Penn State and USC narrowly missing the cut.

Here are the full Preseason Rankings:

1. North Carolina



2. Northwestern



3. Boston College



4. Florida



5. Princeton



6. Stanford



7. Virginia



8. Maryland



9. Clemson



10. Johns Hopkins



11. Syracuse



12. Penn



13. Michigan



14. Navy



15. Yale



16. Stony Brook



17. Duke



18. Loyola



19. Denver



20. James Madison

Reese's group is coming off a 12-4 (7-1) regular season, which was followed by an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game and trip to the NCAA Tournament second round. Though they lost in heartbreaking fashion - a double overtime thriller against Penn - they finished the campaign ranked No. 6 nationally.

Reese brought in the 4th-rated transfer class by Inside Lacrosse, consisting of three high-profile additions: goalie Caitlin Boden (career .438 save percentage) from James Madison, attack Keeley Block (42 goals, 23 assists) from Penn, and midfielder Kristen Shanahan (27 goals, 14 assists, 17 draw controls) from Notre Dame.

Also joining the mix is five-star freshman Ava Meyn - the No. 3 midfield prospect of the Class of 2025 - and six four-stars.

Many of last year’s stars remain for another postseason charge. Defending Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Kori Edmondson (59 G, 14 A, 70 DC) will once again lead the offense in search of the Tewaaraton Award.

Backing her up are second-leading scorer Jordyn Lipkin (40 G), defensive duo Neve 'O'Ferrall and Kennedy Major (combined 51 GB and 35 caused turnovers), and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kayla Gilmore (93 DC).

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬🔥 pic.twitter.com/k2LUXTMNa6 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 6, 2026

Junior goaltender JJ Suriano (.490 save percentage) is also returning.

The calendar features eight clashes against other schools in the Preseason Top 20, with home games against Virginia, Princeton, James Madison, Penn, and Northwestern, and road trips to Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, and Michigan.

Also of note: the team will start the season playing at SECU Stadium - home of the men's lacrosse team and Maryland football - while their normal digs are undergoing renovations.

Exact details aren't available yet on when the field hockey and lacrosse complex will be ready for use again.

Stay tuned throughout the season for updates as the Terrapins chase their 16th NCAA National Championship.

