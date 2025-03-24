Social media reacts to Maryland basketball's buzzer-beating win over Colorado State
No. 12 seed Colorado State could do very little wrong in the opening 20 minutes against No. 4 seed Maryland. The Rams shot a whopping 50% from the field in the first half CSU star Nique Clifford scored 12 points for the Rams. Maryland center Derik Queen also had 12 points, but the combination of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel combined for 10 points. The Terrapins entered halftime down 37-30 and were in need of a big second half from their trio of guards.
Maryland would get more from its guards, but the Rams kept battling. Colorado State struggled shooting in the second half, but the Rams hustled and kept the game close. Jalen Lake hit what appeared to be a dagger 3 with three seconds left in the game -- appeared is the key word. Kevin Willard called a timeout and many believed Gillespie would take the final shot, but Queen would get the ball, head to the left, and take an unorchestrated shot that would go in at the buzzer. The Terrapins would go on to win 72-71 and Maryland is headed to the Sweet 16.
Here's what social media thought of the Terrapins' win.
