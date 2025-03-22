Maryland head coach Kevin Willard blasts 'TMZ' media coverage of coaching situation
Following Maryland's dominant win over Grand Canyon on Friday, head coach Kevin Willard made his way to the media room for his postgame press conference. And while some of the questions were about the game itself, Willard once again found himself facing questions about rumors related to his future in College Park.
After facing the same questions before and after the game, it was clear that Willard had no interest in continuing to feed into the media speculation... and he didn't hold back.
"There's no situation," Willard said. "The only situation is you guys and Twitter. I can't control you guys, and I can't control Twitter. I've talked to these guys. These guys know exactly what's going on. I've been open with them, I've been honest with them. They know exactly what's going on. I can't control you guys. Whatever I say, you're going to write whatever you want to say anyway. That's why this is a waste of my time. I mean, we have a website that's like, it might as well be TMZ. So, I can't do anything about it. I can't do anything about Twitter, I can't do anything about what's going on. I can handle what I can handle. We were focused, I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to be with these guys. There's nothing else to talk about. You guys just write whatever the hell you want to write, I don't give a shit. I really don't."
Although rumors surfaced that Willard was potentially looking into the head coaching vacancy at Villanova, he recently expressed his desire to make meaningful change at Maryland. Ahead of Friday's matchup against Grand Canyon, Willard discussed the need for fundamental changes at Maryland.
"I need to make fundamental changes to the program," Willard said. "That's what I'm focused on right now. That's why probably a deal hasn't gotten done, because I want to see... I need to see fundamental changes done. I want this program to be great, I want it to be the best in the country, I want to win a national championship.
"But there's things that need to change. When you're at a place for three years, and you put your heart and soul into it, you kind of sit there and say, 'ok, for us to be successful, x, y, and z needs to change.' First and foremost, I need to make sure that where we are with NIL and rev share is not where we've been with NIL in the past few years. We've been one of the worst, if not the lowest in NIL over the last two years. "
Based on Willard's own words, there's not much need for speculation. He clearly wants to see significant improvements at Maryland when it comes to resources for the basketball program, and he wants to make sure those things are reflected in any potential contract extension. And with Maryland's AD situation now officially in limbo, the contract negotiation is obviously going to be more difficult than it would be otherwise.
