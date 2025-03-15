All terrapins

Social media reacts to Maryland basketball's heartbreaking loss to Michigan

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's halfcourt shot at the buzzer to defeat Maryland was heartbreak, but Saturday's loss to the Michigan Wolverines was just as bad -- if not worse. The Terrapins got down in the first half and then Maryland found itself down by double digits early in the second. But Kevin Willard's team kept battling and the Terps regained the lead with eight minutes left in the game.

Maryland and Michigan went back-and-forth for the remainder of the second half and it went down to the final seconds -- literally. Michigan's Tre Donaldson hit a 3 with seven seconds left to take the lead. But Derik Queen would then go to the line and hit both free throws to take a one-point lead with four seconds left. However, Donaldson would go coast-to-coast and hit a layup with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. The Wolverines would go on to win, 81-80, and eliminate Maryland from the Big Ten Tournament.

Now the Terps have to wait until Sunday at 6 pm ET to see where they will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament while Wisconsin and Michigan get a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament championship.

