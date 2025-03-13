Maryland Football: 'Will a new roster lead to better results?'
It wasn't pretty for Mike Locklsey and Maryland football in 2024. The Terrapins started out 3-1 but would go on to win just one more game and finish this past year, 4-8. Locklsey lost his top three quarterbacks to the transfer portal -- 21 in total. Maryland also lost playmakers like Roman Hemby, Tai Felton, and Kaden Prather. With so much turnover, what will 2025 look like for Maryland?
Not all hope is lost, however, Maryland signed itself a top-25 class this past cycle and Locksley went out and landed some talented transfers to bring into the program. Former UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin will battle it out with talented incoming freshman Malik Washington to earn the starting gig.
With spring practice right around the corner, CBS Sports asks the question, 'Will a new roster lead to better results?'.
Will a new roster lead to better results? On the surface, it's hard to say losing 21 players to the transfer portal, as well as others to graduation, is a good thing. Nor is losing your top three quarterbacks on last year's depth chart, as well as key players like running back Roman Hemby and receiver Tai Felton. However, we shouldn't forget that the Terps went 1-8 in the Big Ten play last season, so maybe starting over isn't the worst thing in the world.
And Maryland is, for all intents and purposes, starting over. Eyes will be on the QB battle, as well as the offensive line this spring. UCLA transfer QB Justyn Martin will be competing with incoming freshman Malik Washington, who was one of the stars of a recruiting class that ranked 25th nationally.
The Big Ten Conference is daunting and it might take a year for these talented freshmen to get adusted to college football. But one thing is clear, the future appears to be bright for the Terrapins.
