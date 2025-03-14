Maryland Football: 2025 outlook for four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis
Maryland football secured a top-25 recruiting class once it landed one of the key pieces to the 2025 cycle: edge rusher Zahir Mathis. Philadelphia (PA) The Imhotep Institute prospect was an Ohio State commitment before he chose to re-open his recruitment back in late November. Maryland kept its relationship with the 6-6 edge rusher and the Terrapins secured the deal over programs like Michigan, Florida State, UCLA, and Ohio State, among others.
The Terrapins lost 21 players to the transfer portal, plus seniors to graduation. Maryland already had one of the worst passing-rushing units in the Big Ten a year ago, so Mathis should fill a massive void. Entering his freshman season, it's likely Mathis earns a starting role in the near future. The 122nd-ranked prospect, per the Composite, should have an instant-impact 2025 campaign for the Terrapins' defense. ESPN wrote a little blurb on Mathis and his outlook for Maryland.
Landing Mathis during the February signing period was a big win for Maryland in an otherwise quiet period. The former Ohio State commit should step right in and address a need, as the Terrapins generated the fewest sacks (14) of any Big Ten program in 2024. Mathis needs to add mass to his lean 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame. However, he has elite length, good initial quickness and impressive body control. He should cover plenty of ground and factor into pursuit. Maryland needs an elite edge rusher. It could take some time, but Mathis has the physical tools to fill that role.
It might take a little while before the freshmen gel on the Maryland roster, but there is no doubt that Terrapins football is on the rise.
