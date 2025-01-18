Was it a mistake for Maryland to leave the ACC for the Big Ten?
Following another disappointing road loss to Northwestern on Thursday night, Maryland fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure. Many where questioning men's head basketball coach Kevin Willard, asking whether or not he is the right man for the job. Others were taking an even bigger approach, asking what had happened to Maryland athletics overall.
It's no secret that Maryland has struggled to find its footing in a loaded Big Ten conference, particularly as it relates to the men's basketball and football program. Since joining the conference in 2014, the men's basketball program has achieved an overall record of 110-89 in league play - a winning percentage of .553. Not awful, but far from anything resembling "great". Things only get worse for the football program, as the Terps are just 28-65 in conference play since joining in 2014.
There's no telling what things would look like for Maryland had it opted to remain part of the ACC, but the harsh reality is that the transition to the Big Ten has failed to deliver much in the way of anything meaningful for its fans. Additionally, fans say that it also took away some of those cherished rivalries that made Maryland athletics so special - including rivalries with Virginia and Duke.
So although Maryland's move to the Big Ten conference was based on what was in the best financial interest of the university, fans are left wondering why the product they grew up loving has looked underwhelming for the better part of a decade.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -