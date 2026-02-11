Pair of Terps Receive 2026 NFL Combine Invites

As college football programs throughout the country set their sights on their 2026 season, the final two NFL teams can now follow suit after Super Bowl LX.

With games wrapped up on the NFL calendar, the next order of business is the annual Scouting Combine held in Indianapolis. From February 23 to March 2, scouts from all 32 teams will be able to evaluate many top prospects leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Terrapins have been well represented at the event, sending 18 alumni over the past four years. This year, the number will be a bit tamer, as two members of the 2025 squad received an invite: defensive back Jalen Huskey and offensive lineman Alan Herron.

Huskey joined the Terps in 2024 as a transfer from Bowling Green. He started off his junior season at corner before transitioning to strong safety.

In his first 12 games with Maryland, Huskey collected 45 tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup, one blocked kick, and one fumble recovery.

As a senior, his stats skyrocketed. Huskey made 11 starts and had 72 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass breakups, along with a remarkable 83.5 pass coverage grade from PFF.

Those numbers earned him Second-Team All-Big Ten and team Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"I think it's an exceptional opportunity to be a defensive back here at the University of Maryland," Huskey said last August. "There's a bunch of NFL players that have come from here, and everybody here wants to be the next one."

Herron also joined Maryland in 2024 after spending his first two years at DII Shorter University. With the Terps, he was a model of consistency.

Herron started 24 games at right tackle the past two seasons. Last year, he was the second-highest graded pass blocker on the offensive line, with an 80.3 grade from PFF. He was also an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Alan Herron (71) blocks during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Huskey will have his on-field drills take place February 27, while Herron will be part of the final group on March 1.

The rest of the departing Terp seniors - including big play threat Shaleak Knotts and former Oklahoma star Jalil Farooq - could also get a look from teams in private workouts.

You can check out the full list of Combine invitees here.

Maryland had one of its best NFL Draft classes of all time last year, with six Terrapins being selected during the ceremonies in Green Bay:

Tai Felton, WR - 3rd Round, Minnesota Vikings

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB - 4th Round, Chicago Bears

Jordan Phillips, DL - 5th Round, Miami Dolphins

Dante Trader Jr., DB - 5th Round, Miami Dolphins

Kaden Prather, WR - 7th Round, Buffalo Bills

Tommy Akingbesote, DT - 7th Round, Dallas Cowboys

With the exception of Hyppolite, all of those drafted were also Combine attendees.

